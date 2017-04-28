Red Latina’s 4th Expo Fiesta 2017

Don´t miss the opportunity to participate in this Great Event!

Red Latina, the Bilingual Hispanic newspaper for the Saint Louis region, is hosting for the fourth Expo Fiesta from 1:00 pm to 6:00pm, Sunday June 4, 2017. This event will take place at the T-Rex Building downtown St. Louis. Located at 911 Washington Ave., at the 5th floor, St. Louis MO 63101

Future brides, Quinceañeras, grooms and escorts will have the opportunity to explore the services and products provided by you in a multi-cultural setting hosted and organized by Red Latina.

This unique event is the ideal opportunity for Saint Louis professionals, specializing in formal events, to connect with the community and talk about the services they provide. We also look to highlight Latin American traditions through a kind of event that have been growing rapidly in different cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Miami, creating an ideal networking environment that will benefit professionals looking to expand their clientele and open new markets in our community.

This multi-cultural event will feature essential vendors such as reception venues, caterers, music and entertainment, stylists, cosmetologists, videographers, photographers, florists, bakeries, decor, rental services, spas and boutiques. Our Fashion show will showcase gowns from local retailers from 5:00 to 6:00 PM.

In addition, we have extended this invitation to influential media networks, to cover the Expo and the participant businesses that made it happen. This undoubtedly will increase the visibility of every business providing the opportunity to connect with potential customers and local press advertisement. Moreover, it is important to mention Red Latina is a pioneer in creating this type of events in the Hispanic Community, and we need the support of organizations and people like you to continue growing together as a diverse society.

Tickets will be on sale for $5 at the door the day of the event.

Facebook page at Expo Fiesta, Twitter @ExpoFiestaSTL, Pinterest at ExpoFiestaSTL and Instagram RedLatinaSTL for updates regarding vendors and tips on making the most of this event.

Attached you will find the Expo Fiesta Packages & Vendor Registration Form.

For more information send us an email with Expo Fiesta 2017 in the subject line at expofiesta@redlatinastl.com or call 314-330-0454.