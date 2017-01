Regional justice secretary says Brazil has over 50 Pablo Escobars

Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jan 17 (efe_epa).- Brazil has more than 50 drug dealers, who are as dangerous as the late Colombian drug baron Pablo Escobar, said the justice secretary of the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte.

In an interview with Radio Estadao, Wallber Virgolino said Monday that Brazil is getting closer to what Colombia used to be in the 1990s, with one serious difference.

While “in Colombia there was one Pablo Escobar, here in Brazil, we have more than 50,” he said.

His comments were in response to the theory that the prison crisis in the country, which has killed 120 inmates in riots between rival criminal gangs since the turn of the year, may spill onto the streets, and whether Brazil is prepared for such a situation.

The state has to be prepared for this inevitable confrontation, he stressed, adding that organized crime in the country is becoming increasingly structured.

Since the beginning of 2017, the South American country has witnessed its worst ever prison crisis, with inmates from rival criminal gangs attacking each other in several jails in the states of Amazonas, Roraima and Rio Grande do Norte.

In the latest incident in a penitentiary in the city of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, 26 inmates, allegedly linked to the Sindicato do RN gang, were killed early Sunday in a riot led by members of the rival Primeiro Comando da Capital, the country’s largest criminal group.