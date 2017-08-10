Rejuvenation Seminar Weekend – August 11th to 13th, 2017

Rejuvenation Seminar Weekend

We are pleased to share that teacher Javier Gonzalez will be joining us for the weekend of the 11th to 13th of August 2017 in St. Louis.

Javier Gonzalez practices Native American Lakota, Incas and Mayan Traditions.

He is a certified natural health practitioner in holistic medicine, a ghost and sun dancer, and an agricultural engineer. Javier Gonzalez is a member of Native American Church of the Americas and he is a Master Mason in the Scottish rite.

Come with us while he guides us on a journey of learning, enjoyment and enlightenment for the weekend.

FRIDAY 11th AUGUST

Where: 20 Country Lane, Florissant MO 63033

6pm – Welcome Dinner

(Please bring your favorite dish to share with everyone)

7pm to 9pm – Seminar

Rejuvenation Techniques from Different Traditions

SATURDAY 12th AUGUST

Where: 20 Country Lane, Florissant MO 63033

7 – 8am – Sunrise Ceremony

9am – 3pm – Sweat Lodge

GATHER WILLOWS – MORNING BUILD THE LODGE

Gather willows to prepare lodge, meet at AUM’s house promptly no later than 9am, bring cutters, loppers, cutting gloves, hand saws if you have them, and your love and positive energy.

4pm – 8pm – AFTERNOON SWEAT

Dress for the weather, sweat lodge will follow in the afternoon; you will learn how our ancestors build the lodge the traditional way for the sacred prayer ceremony.

Join us for personal cleansing, releasing and purifying within mind and body, a holistic healing experience, in our sweat lodge. Bring a change of clothes and a towel, dress modestly, women please cover legs.

SUNDAY 13th AUGUST

Where: Yoga Solar Center – 6004 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis MO 63112

7am – 8am – Sunrise Ceremony

10am to 2 pm – Seminar – Yogas from Ancient Cultures

4pm to 8pm – Seminar – Scientific Nutrition

We recommend using the visit of Javier for any questions you may have about natural remedies for any ailment.

Thank you for passing the word about these events.

The charge per event:

$40 Rejuvenation Techniques from Different Traditions

$40.00 How to build a Sweat Lodge

$40.00 Sweat Lodge

$40.00 Yogas from Ancient Cultures

$40.00 Scientific Nutrition

$100.00 Special price if you get all of them

You are Welcome to attend these events!

*If you want to participate in the workshop please call us 314-330-0454

For more information and questions contact@redlatinastl.com or (503) 810-6708 jsnatudoc@yahoo.com