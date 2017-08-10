Thursday , August 10 2017
Rejuvenation Seminar Weekend – August 11th to 13th, 2017

Rejuvenation Seminar Weekend

We are pleased to share that teacher Javier Gonzalez will be joining us for the weekend of the 11th to 13th of August 2017 in St. Louis.

Javier Gonzalez practices Native American Lakota, Incas and Mayan Traditions.

He is a certified natural health practitioner in holistic medicine, a ghost and sun dancer, and an agricultural engineer. Javier Gonzalez is a member of Native American Church of the Americas and he is a Master Mason in the Scottish rite.

Come with us while he guides us on a journey of learning, enjoyment and enlightenment for the weekend.

FRIDAY 11th AUGUST

Where: 20 Country Lane, Florissant MO 63033

6pm – Welcome Dinner

(Please bring your favorite dish to share with everyone)

7pm to 9pm – Seminar

Rejuvenation Techniques from Different Traditions

 

SATURDAY 12th AUGUST

Where: 20 Country Lane, Florissant MO 63033

7 – 8am – Sunrise Ceremony

9am – 3pm – Sweat Lodge

GATHER WILLOWS – MORNING BUILD THE LODGE

Gather willows to prepare lodge, meet at AUM’s house promptly no later than 9am, bring cutters, loppers, cutting gloves, hand saws if you have them, and your love and positive energy.

4pm – 8pm – AFTERNOON SWEAT

Dress for the weather, sweat lodge will follow in the afternoon; you will learn how our ancestors build the lodge the traditional way for the sacred prayer ceremony.

Join us for personal cleansing, releasing and purifying within mind and body, a holistic healing experience, in our sweat lodge. Bring a change of clothes and a towel, dress modestly, women please cover legs.

 

SUNDAY 13th AUGUST

Where: Yoga Solar Center – 6004 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis MO 63112

7am – 8am – Sunrise Ceremony

10am to 2 pm – Seminar – Yogas from Ancient Cultures

4pm to 8pm – Seminar – Scientific Nutrition

 

We recommend using the visit of Javier for any questions you may have about natural remedies for any ailment.

Thank you for passing the word about these events.

 

The charge per event:

$40 Rejuvenation Techniques from Different Traditions

$40.00 How to build a Sweat Lodge

$40.00 Sweat Lodge

$40.00 Yogas from Ancient Cultures

$40.00 Scientific Nutrition

$100.00 Special price if you get all of them

You are Welcome to attend these events!

*If you want to participate in the workshop please call us 314-330-0454

For more information and questions contact@redlatinastl.com or (503) 810-6708 jsnatudoc@yahoo.com

 


 

Seminario de Fin de semana de Rejuvenecimiento

Nos complace compartir que el profesor Javier González se unirá a nosotros para el fin de semana del 11 al 13 de agosto de 2017 en St. Louis.

Javier González es practicante Nativo Americano Lakota, de tradiciones Incas y tradiciones Mayas.

Él es un profesional de la salud natural certificado en medicina holística, es danzante azteca y es ingeniero agrícola. Javier González es miembro de la Iglesia Nativa Americana de las Américas y es maestro masón en el rito escocés.

Ven con nosotros mientras nos guía en un viaje de aprendizaje, disfrute de conocimientos ancestrales para este fin de semana.

 

VIERNES 11 DE AGOSTO

Dónde: 20 Country Lane, Florissant MO 63033

18:00 – Cena de Bienvenida – (Por favor, traiga su plato favorito para compartir con todos)

7pm a 9pm – Seminario – Técnicas de rejuvenecimiento de diferentes tradiciones

 

SÁBADO 12 DE AGOSTO

Dónde: 20 Country Lane, Florissant MO 63033

7 – 8am – Ceremonia del amanecer

9 am – 3 pm – Sweat Lodge

RECOPILACION DE RAMAS POR LA MAÑANA Y CONSTRUCCION DEL TEMAZCAL

Reúna las ramas de los sauces para preparar el albergue, reunirse en la dirección citada a más tardar a las 9 de la mañana, traer cortadores, herramientas, guantes de corte, sierras de mano si las tiene, y su amor y energía positiva.

4pm – 8pm – ENTRADA A TEMAZCAL POR LA TARDE

Vestimenta de acuerdo al clima y el evento, Usted aprenderá cómo nuestros antepasados ​​construyen el temazcal de la manera tradicional para la ceremonia de oración sagrada.

Únete a nosotros para la limpieza personal, la liberación y la purificación dentro de la mente y el cuerpo, una experiencia de curación holística, en nuestro temazcal. Llevar un cambio de ropa y una toalla, vestir modestamente, las mujeres favor de cubrir sus piernas con una falda.

 

DOMINGO 13 DE AGOSTO

Dónde: Solar Yoga Center – 6004 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis MO 63112

7am – 8am – Ceremonia de la salida del sol

10 am a 2 pm – Seminario – Yogas de Culturas Antiguas

4pm a 8pm – Seminario – Nutrición Científica

Le recomendamos que utilice la visita de Javier para cualquier pregunta que pueda tener sobre remedios naturales para cualquier dolencia.

Gracias por pasar la palabra sobre estos eventos.

 

El cargo por evento:

$ 40 Técnicas de Rejuvenecimiento de Diferentes Tradiciones

$ 40.00 Cómo Construir un Temazcal

$ 40.00 Entrada a Temazcal

$ 40.00 Yogas de las culturas antiguas

$ 40.00 Nutrición Científica

$ 100.00 Precio especial si participa en todos ellos

¡Usted es Bienvenido a asistir a estos eventos!

* Si desea participar en el taller por favor llámenos al 314-330-0454

Para más información y preguntas contact@redlatinastl.com o (503) 810-6708 jsnatudoc@yahoo.com

 


