Rejuvenation Seminar Weekend – August 11th to 13th, 2017

We are pleased to share that teacher Javier Gonzalez will be joining us for the weekend of the 11th to 13th of August 2017 in St. Louis.
Javier Gonzalez practices Native American Lakota, Incas and Mayan Traditions.
He is a certified natural health practitioner in holistic medicine, a ghost and sun dancer, and an agricultural engineer. Javier Gonzalez is a member of Native American Church of the Americas and he is a Master Mason in the Scottish rite.
Come with us while he guides us on a journey of learning, enjoyment and enlightenment for the weekend.
FRIDAY 11th AUGUST
Where: 20 Country Lane, Florissant MO 63033
6pm – Welcome Dinner
(Please bring your favorite dish to share with everyone)
7pm to 9pm – Seminar
Rejuvenation Techniques from Different Traditions
SATURDAY 12th AUGUST
Where: 20 Country Lane, Florissant MO 63033
7 – 8am – Sunrise Ceremony
9am – 3pm – Sweat Lodge
GATHER WILLOWS – MORNING BUILD THE LODGE
Gather willows to prepare lodge, meet at AUM’s house promptly no later than 9am, bring cutters, loppers, cutting gloves, hand saws if you have them, and your love and positive energy.
4pm – 8pm – AFTERNOON SWEAT
Dress for the weather, sweat lodge will follow in the afternoon; you will learn how our ancestors build the lodge the traditional way for the sacred prayer ceremony.
Join us for personal cleansing, releasing and purifying within mind and body, a holistic healing experience, in our sweat lodge. Bring a change of clothes and a towel, dress modestly, women please cover legs.
SUNDAY 13th AUGUST
Where: Yoga Solar Center – 6004 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis MO 63112
7am – 8am – Sunrise Ceremony
10am to 2 pm – Seminar – Yogas from Ancient Cultures
4pm to 8pm – Seminar – Scientific Nutrition
We recommend using the visit of Javier for any questions you may have about natural remedies for any ailment.
Thank you for passing the word about these events.
The charge per event:
$40 Rejuvenation Techniques from Different Traditions
$40.00 How to build a Sweat Lodge
$40.00 Sweat Lodge
$40.00 Yogas from Ancient Cultures
$40.00 Scientific Nutrition
$100.00 Special price if you get all of them
You are Welcome to attend these events!
*If you want to participate in the workshop please call us 314-330-0454
For more information and questions contact@redlatinastl.com or (503) 810-6708 jsnatudoc@yahoo.com
Seminario de Fin de semana de Rejuvenecimiento
Nos complace compartir que el profesor Javier González se unirá a nosotros para el fin de semana del 11 al 13 de agosto de 2017 en St. Louis.
Javier González es practicante Nativo Americano Lakota, de tradiciones Incas y tradiciones Mayas.
Él es un profesional de la salud natural certificado en medicina holística, es danzante azteca y es ingeniero agrícola. Javier González es miembro de la Iglesia Nativa Americana de las Américas y es maestro masón en el rito escocés.
Ven con nosotros mientras nos guía en un viaje de aprendizaje, disfrute de conocimientos ancestrales para este fin de semana.
VIERNES 11 DE AGOSTO
Dónde: 20 Country Lane, Florissant MO 63033
18:00 – Cena de Bienvenida – (Por favor, traiga su plato favorito para compartir con todos)
7pm a 9pm – Seminario – Técnicas de rejuvenecimiento de diferentes tradiciones
SÁBADO 12 DE AGOSTO
Dónde: 20 Country Lane, Florissant MO 63033
7 – 8am – Ceremonia del amanecer
9 am – 3 pm – Sweat Lodge
RECOPILACION DE RAMAS POR LA MAÑANA Y CONSTRUCCION DEL TEMAZCAL
Reúna las ramas de los sauces para preparar el albergue, reunirse en la dirección citada a más tardar a las 9 de la mañana, traer cortadores, herramientas, guantes de corte, sierras de mano si las tiene, y su amor y energía positiva.
4pm – 8pm – ENTRADA A TEMAZCAL POR LA TARDE
Vestimenta de acuerdo al clima y el evento, Usted aprenderá cómo nuestros antepasados construyen el temazcal de la manera tradicional para la ceremonia de oración sagrada.
Únete a nosotros para la limpieza personal, la liberación y la purificación dentro de la mente y el cuerpo, una experiencia de curación holística, en nuestro temazcal. Llevar un cambio de ropa y una toalla, vestir modestamente, las mujeres favor de cubrir sus piernas con una falda.
DOMINGO 13 DE AGOSTO
Dónde: Solar Yoga Center – 6004 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis MO 63112
7am – 8am – Ceremonia de la salida del sol
10 am a 2 pm – Seminario – Yogas de Culturas Antiguas
4pm a 8pm – Seminario – Nutrición Científica
Le recomendamos que utilice la visita de Javier para cualquier pregunta que pueda tener sobre remedios naturales para cualquier dolencia.
Gracias por pasar la palabra sobre estos eventos.
El cargo por evento:
$ 40 Técnicas de Rejuvenecimiento de Diferentes Tradiciones
$ 40.00 Cómo Construir un Temazcal
$ 40.00 Entrada a Temazcal
$ 40.00 Yogas de las culturas antiguas
$ 40.00 Nutrición Científica
$ 100.00 Precio especial si participa en todos ellos
¡Usted es Bienvenido a asistir a estos eventos!
* Si desea participar en el taller por favor llámenos al 314-330-0454
Para más información y preguntas contact@redlatinastl.com o (503) 810-6708 jsnatudoc@yahoo.com