Religious Ed Teacher at Catholic Church Accused of Videotaping Bathrooms

Lincoln County – A 28-year-old Lincoln County man is accused of covertly installing video cameras in bathrooms at a Catholic Church and in an amusement center where he worked.

The surreptitious recordings were first discovered when an employee at Adrenaline Zone, a bumper cars and laser tag complex in St. Charles, called police Jan. 15 after a camera installed in the bathroom fell through the ceiling, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Andy Binder.

Employees inspected the camera and found a recording of Adrenaline Zone employee Jeffrey Eisenbath installing the device in the bathroom, Binder said.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for the computer and recording devices at Eisenbath’s home in the 1100 block of Highway J in Lincoln County.

His computer, memory drives and five cameras revealed thousands of videos — including recordings police believe Eisenbath made in bathrooms and child pornography investigators say he downloaded from the internet, Binder said.

When Eisenbath returned from out of town on Monday, he was taken into custody in Wentzville.

Police say Eisenbath admitted to video recording the bathrooms at Adrenaline Zone as well a bathroom near the sanctuary at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Troy, where he volunteered as teaching religious education classes to children.

Investigators are still working to establish a time frame for when the cameras were installed.

“This is a case where we likely have a lot of people that don’t realize they are victims,” said Binder. “We are trying to backtrack and see if there were any other locations or potential victims, and we’re asking anyone with information to come forward.”

Eisenbath is facing three felony charges in St. Charles and Lincoln County: invasion of property, invasion of privacy and possession of child pornography.

He was given a $25,000, cash only bail in St. Charles Circuit Court with a condition that he have no access to the internet. His bail in Lincoln County was set at $100,000, cash only.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis issued a statement Wednesday on Eisenbath’s arrest: “The allegations against Mr. Jeffrey Eisenbath, if true, are a disturbing and unacceptable abuse of the trust we place in the employees and volunteers at our parishes and schools,” the statement read. “We are cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation and will communicate with those impacted as we continue to learn more about the allegations.”

Authorities ask anyone with a child who may have been associated with Eisenbath to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office hotline number 636-528-8546 ex 9999.