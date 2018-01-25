Religious Ed Teacher at Catholic Church Accused of Videotaping Bathrooms

Lincoln County – A 28-year-old Lincoln County man is accused of covertly installing video cameras in bathrooms at a Catholic Church and in an amusement center where he worked.
The surreptitious recordings were first discovered when an employee at Adrenaline Zone, a bumper cars and laser tag complex in St. Charles, called police Jan. 15 after a camera installed in the bathroom fell through the ceiling, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Andy Binder.
Employees inspected the camera and found a recording of Adrenaline Zone employee Jeffrey Eisenbath installing the device in the bathroom, Binder said.
Investigators then obtained a search warrant for the computer and recording devices at Eisenbath’s home in the 1100 block of Highway J in Lincoln County.
His computer, memory drives and five cameras revealed thousands of videos — including recordings police believe Eisenbath made in bathrooms and child pornography investigators say he downloaded from the internet, Binder said.
When Eisenbath returned from out of town on Monday, he was taken into custody in Wentzville.
Police say Eisenbath admitted to video recording the bathrooms at Adrenaline Zone as well a bathroom near the sanctuary at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Troy, where he volunteered as teaching religious education classes to children.
Investigators are still working to establish a time frame for when the cameras were installed.
“This is a case where we likely have a lot of people that don’t realize they are victims,” said Binder. “We are trying to backtrack and see if there were any other locations or potential victims, and we’re asking anyone with information to come forward.”
Eisenbath is facing three felony charges in St. Charles and Lincoln County: invasion of property, invasion of privacy and possession of child pornography.
He was given a $25,000, cash only bail in St. Charles Circuit Court with a condition that he have no access to the internet. His bail in Lincoln County was set at $100,000, cash only.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis issued a statement Wednesday on Eisenbath’s arrest: “The allegations against Mr. Jeffrey Eisenbath, if true, are a disturbing and unacceptable abuse of the trust we place in the employees and volunteers at our parishes and schools,” the statement read. “We are cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation and will communicate with those impacted as we continue to learn more about the allegations.”
Authorities ask anyone with a child who may have been associated with Eisenbath to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office hotline number 636-528-8546 ex 9999.
Profesor de educación religiosa en iglesia católica es acusado de videograbar el área de los baños
Lincoln County – Un hombre de Lincoln County, de 28 años, es acusado de instalar en secreto cámaras de video en los baños de una iglesia católica y en un centro de diversión donde trabajaba.
Las grabaciones secretas se descubrieron por primera vez cuando un empleado de Adrenaline Zone, un complejo de carros chocones y juegos de Laser Tag en St. Charles, llamó a la policía el 15 de enero después de que una cámara instalada en el baño cayera por el techo, según el vocero de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Lincoln, Andy Binder.
Los empleados inspeccionaron la cámara y encontraron una grabación del empleado de Adrenaline Zone Jeffrey Eisenbath instalando el dispositivo en el baño, dijo Binder.
Los investigadores obtuvieron una orden de cateo para la computadora y los dispositivos de grabación en la casa de Eisenbath en la cuadra 1100 de la autopista J en el condado de Lincoln.
Su computadora, unidades de memoria y cinco cámaras revelaron miles de videos, incluidas grabaciones que la policía cree que Eisenbath hizo en los baños y pornografía infantil que descargó de internet, dijo Binder.
Cuando Eisenbath regresó de la ciudad el lunes, fue puesto bajo custodia en Wentzville.
La policía dice que Eisenbath admitió grabar videos de los baños en Adrenaline Zone, así como un baño cerca del santuario en la iglesia católica Sacred Heart en Troy, donde se ofreció de voluntario enseñando clases de educación religiosa a niños.
Los investigadores aún están trabajando para establecer un marco de tiempo de cuando se instalaron las cámaras.
“Este es un caso en el que probablemente tenemos muchas personas que no se dan cuenta de que son víctimas”, dijo Binder. “Estamos tratando de dar marcha atrás y ver si había otros lugares o posibles víctimas, y estamos pidiendo a cualquier persona con información que se acerque a nosotros”.
Eisenbath enfrenta tres cargos por delitos graves en St. Charles y el condado de Lincoln: invasión de propiedad, invasión de la privacidad y posesión de pornografía infantil. Se le fijó una fianza en efectivo de $25,000 en el Tribunal de Circuito de St. Charles con la condición de que no tenga acceso a Internet. Su fianza en el condado de Lincoln se fijó en $100,000, solo en efectivo.
La Arquidiócesis de St. Louis emitió un comunicado el miércoles sobre el arresto de Eisenbath: “Las alegaciones contra el Sr. Jeffrey Eisenbath, si son verdaderas, son un abuso inquietante e inaceptable de la confianza que depositamos en los empleados y voluntarios de nuestras parroquias y escuelas. Estamos cooperando plenamente con las autoridades en su investigación y nos comunicaremos con los afectados en tanto que sepamos más sobre las acusaciones”.
Las autoridades le piden a cualquier persona que tenga un hijo que pueda haber estado relacionado con Eisenbath que llame al número telefónico de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Lincoln al 636-528-8546 ex. 9999.