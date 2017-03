Remains found in Kinloch identified as missing woman Monica Sykes

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 30. Police have identified human remains found in Kinloch last month as belonging to Monica Sykes, who disappeared five months ago in Berkeley.

Monica Elaine Sykes, 25, was last seen in late October when she walked out of her Berkeley home and entered a white car, according to police.

On Feb. 4, volunteers searching a desolate area of Kinloch found the remains. It took weeks to confirm the identity.

Sykes’ cause of death has not been released.