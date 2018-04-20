Republicans force release of Comey memos

The memos that former FBI director James Comey took after his interactions with Trump were sent to Congress by the Justice department, following requests from three GOP House committee chairmen on Capitol Hill.

James Comey was fired by Trump almost a year ago, on May 9, 2017, prompting Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to name a Special Counsel, and effectively kicking off the investigation by Robert Mueller that has given the president many headaches since.

The memos do not paint a flattering image of the president. In them, Comey depicts him as a self-centered businessman more concerned with his own wealth than his new responsibilities, obsessing over staff and leaks at the White House.

President Trump was not pleased with the release. Early Friday he tweeted: “So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while shadey James Comey can leak and lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so!”

Republicans hoped that the memos would undermine Comey’s reputation ahead of his book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” which debuted on April 17, 2018.

The memos also portray the president as constantly pressing Comey to stop the investigation into Michael Flynn. If this, in fact, amounts to obstruction of justice, will be for the Special Counsel to decide.

Jack Quinn, a former counsel to President Bill Clinton told CNN Thursday that he was “aghast” that Republican lawmakers thought the detailed Comey memos would help the president’s image. “Honestly, I am aghast that they thought this was going to be helpful to the president and undermine Comey, therefore the FBI, therefore special counsel Mueller.

The president complained again of a “witch hunt” in Washington, tweeting late Thursday: “James Comey memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. Wow! When will the Witch Hunt continue?”, he wrote on Twitter.