Republicans force release of Comey memos

The memos that former FBI director James Comey took after his interactions with Trump were sent to Congress by the Justice department, following requests from three GOP House committee chairmen on Capitol Hill.
James Comey was fired by Trump almost a year ago, on May 9, 2017, prompting Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to name a Special Counsel, and effectively kicking off the investigation by Robert Mueller that has given the president many headaches since.
The memos do not paint a flattering image of the president. In them, Comey depicts him as a self-centered businessman more concerned with his own wealth than his new responsibilities, obsessing over staff and leaks at the White House.
President Trump was not pleased with the release. Early Friday he tweeted: “So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while shadey James Comey can leak and lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so!”
Republicans hoped that the memos would undermine Comey’s reputation ahead of his book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” which debuted on April 17, 2018.
The memos also portray the president as constantly pressing Comey to stop the investigation into Michael Flynn. If this, in fact, amounts to obstruction of justice, will be for the Special Counsel to decide.
Jack Quinn, a former counsel to President Bill Clinton told CNN Thursday that he was “aghast” that Republican lawmakers thought the detailed Comey memos would help the president’s image. “Honestly, I am aghast that they thought this was going to be helpful to the president and undermine Comey, therefore the FBI, therefore special counsel Mueller.
The president complained again of a “witch hunt” in Washington, tweeting late Thursday: “James Comey memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. Wow! When will the Witch Hunt continue?”, he wrote on Twitter.
Republicanos fuerzan publicación de memorandos de Comey
Los memorandos que el ex director del FBI James Comey tomó después de sus interacciones con Trump fueron enviados al Congreso por el Departamento de Justicia, a raíz de las solicitudes de tres miembros de los comités de la Cámara de Representantes en el Capitolio.
James Comey fue despedido por Trump hace casi un año, el 9 de mayo de 2017, lo que provocó que el Fiscal General Adjunto Rod Rosenstein nombrara un Asesor Especial e iniciara efectivamente la investigación de Robert Mueller que le ha dado muchos dolores de cabeza al presidente desde entonces.
Los memorandos no pintan una imagen favorecedora del presidente. En ellos, Comey lo describe como un empresario centrado solo en sí mismo y más preocupado por su propia riqueza que por sus nuevas responsabilidades, obsesionado con el personal y las filtraciones en la Casa Blanca.
El presidente Trump no estuvo satisfecho con el lanzamiento. El viernes temprano, tuiteó: “Así que la vida del general Michael Flynn puede ser totalmente destruida mientras que el poco confiable James Comey puede filtrar y mentir y ganar mucho dinero con un libro de tercera categoría (que nunca debió haber sido escrito). ¿Es así como se supone que la vida en Estados Unidos funciona? ¡No lo creo!”.
Los republicanos esperaban que los memorandos minarían la reputación de Comey ante la publicación de su libro “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership”, que fue publicado el 17 de abril de 2018.
Los memorandos también muestran al presidente presionando constantemente a Comey para detener la investigación sobre Michael Flynn. Si esto, de hecho, equivale a una obstrucción de justicia, corresponderá al Fiscal Especial decidir.
Jack Quinn, un ex consejero del presidente Bill Clinton, dijo a CNN el jueves que estaba “horrorizado” de que los legisladores republicanos pensaran que los detallados memorandos de Comey ayudarían a la imagen del presidente. “Honestamente, estoy horrorizado de que pensaran que esto iba a ser útil para el presidente y socavar a Comey, por lo tanto, al FBI, por lo tanto, al Fiscal Especial Mueller”.
El presidente se quejó nuevamente de una “cacería de brujas” en Washington, tuiteando el jueves por la noche: “Los memorandos de James Comey muestran claramente que NO HUBO COLUSIÓN NI OBSTRUCCIÓN. Además, filtró información clasificada. ¡Guau! ¿Cuándo continuará la Cacería de Brujas?”, escribió en Twitter.