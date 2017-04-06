Restricting or empowering beliefs?

BY ISMAEL CALA

@CALA

Human beings take in new beliefs with time. These values are adapted to what society, friends or our own families impose.

We think that at some point such habits and behaviors will be positive for our lives, just because the others decided to help us. These attitudes may have even been useful at some point, but on the long run have caused us to live in “auto-pilot.”

Famous French philosopher René Descartes rightly assured that “many beliefs rely on prejudice and tradition.”

During childhood, however, the situation is different. It is during this stage that we are still in an innocence state, which has not been interrupted by foreign agents.

I was recently moved by a piece of news which characters were two children from Kentucky, United States. Four-year-old Jax asked his mother to give him a haircut. The little boy was expecting his teacher not to tell him from his friend when going completely bald.

His mother uploaded a photograph to social networks under the heading “the only difference Jax sees is the hair”, we were able to see that his best friend is African, born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to be precise.

Jax boy keeps himself outside the values and prejudices created by the environment. The situation shows us how beliefs lead our thoughts, emotions and behaviors. Sometimes they constrain us; others, empower us.

Indeed, a study from Oberta University of Catalunya, Spain assures that beliefs related to gender keep conditioning the academic future. Among the more than 1,500 students who participated in the study, researchers confirmed that men believed to be better at science and technology, while women were underestimated at such subjects although they got better results in many occasions.

Mexican writer Carlos Monsiváis said that “we are that in what we believe, still if we do not realize it.” In the self-knowledge process we must review the beliefs that were imposed to us throughout our lives. If we analyze them, we will be able to rule out the ones that became limits for our goals.

In his book “The breakthrough factor: creating a life of value for success and happiness”, writer Henry Marsh explains that the best way to modify our beliefs is talking “to ourselves”. What about you? When was the last time you heard yourself?

www.IsmaelCala.com