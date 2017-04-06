Restricting or empowering beliefs?
BY ISMAEL CALA
Human beings take in new beliefs with time. These values are adapted to what society, friends or our own families impose.
We think that at some point such habits and behaviors will be positive for our lives, just because the others decided to help us. These attitudes may have even been useful at some point, but on the long run have caused us to live in “auto-pilot.”
Famous French philosopher René Descartes rightly assured that “many beliefs rely on prejudice and tradition.”
During childhood, however, the situation is different. It is during this stage that we are still in an innocence state, which has not been interrupted by foreign agents.
I was recently moved by a piece of news which characters were two children from Kentucky, United States. Four-year-old Jax asked his mother to give him a haircut. The little boy was expecting his teacher not to tell him from his friend when going completely bald.
His mother uploaded a photograph to social networks under the heading “the only difference Jax sees is the hair”, we were able to see that his best friend is African, born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to be precise.
Jax boy keeps himself outside the values and prejudices created by the environment. The situation shows us how beliefs lead our thoughts, emotions and behaviors. Sometimes they constrain us; others, empower us.
Indeed, a study from Oberta University of Catalunya, Spain assures that beliefs related to gender keep conditioning the academic future. Among the more than 1,500 students who participated in the study, researchers confirmed that men believed to be better at science and technology, while women were underestimated at such subjects although they got better results in many occasions.
Mexican writer Carlos Monsiváis said that “we are that in what we believe, still if we do not realize it.” In the self-knowledge process we must review the beliefs that were imposed to us throughout our lives. If we analyze them, we will be able to rule out the ones that became limits for our goals.
In his book “The breakthrough factor: creating a life of value for success and happiness”, writer Henry Marsh explains that the best way to modify our beliefs is talking “to ourselves”. What about you? When was the last time you heard yourself?
¿Creencias limitantes o empoderadoras?
POR ISMAEL CALA
Los seres humanos acogemos nuevas creencias con el paso de los años. Estos valores se adaptan a lo que nos impone la sociedad, los amigos o nuestra propia familia.
En algún momento pensamos que dichos hábitos y conductas serían positivos para nuestra vida, porque otros los decidieron para ayudarnos. En alguna ocasión, incluso, estas actitudes pudieron ser útiles, pero a largo plazo han provocado que vivamos en “piloto automático”.
El célebre filósofo francés René Descartes aseguraba con razón que “muchas creencias se apoyan en el prejuicio y la tradición”.
Sin embargo, en la niñez, la situación es diferente. En esa etapa todavía permanecemos en un estado de inocencia, que aún no ha sido interrumpido por los agentes externos.
Recientemente me conmovió una noticia cuyos protagonistas fueron dos niños de Kentucky, en Estados Unidos. Jax, de cuatro años, pidió a su madre que le cortase el pelo. El pequeño esperaba que, quedándose absolutamente sin cabello, su profesora no sería capaz de distinguirle a él y a su mejor amigo.
Su madre subió la foto a las redes sociales. Bajo la frase “la única diferencia que Jax ve en los dos es el pelo”, comprobamos que su mejor amigo es africano, nacido en la República Democrática del Congo, para ser más exactos.
El niño Jax se mantiene fuera de los valores y prejuicios generados por el entorno. La situación nos demuestra cómo las creencias guían nuestros pensamientos, emociones y comportamientos. En unas ocasiones nos limitan, y, en otras, nos empoderan.
Precisamente, un estudio de la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, de España, asegura que las creencias relacionadas con el género continúan condicionando el futuro académico. Entre los más de 1.500 alumnos que participaron, los investigadores comprobaron que los hombres creen ser mejores en ciencias y tecnología, mientras que las mujeres se infravaloran en estas asignaturas, a pesar de obtener mejores resultados en muchas ocasiones.
El escritor mexicano Carlos Monsiváis señalaba que “somos aquello en lo que creemos, aún sin darnos cuenta”. En el proceso de autoconocimiento, debemos repasar las creencias que nos han impuesto en la vida. Si las analizamos, podremos descartar las que se han convertido en límites para nuestras metas.
El escritor Henry Marsh explica en su libro “The breakthrough factor: creating a life of value for success and happiness” que la mejor manera de modificar nuestras creencias es conversando “con uno mismo”. Y tú, ¿cuándo fue la última vez que te escuchaste?