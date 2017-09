Reward Raised to $20,000 in Quadruple Murder

St. Louis County. September 1 – CrimeStoppers has raised the reward for tipsters to help solve the quadruple shooting Aug. 24 that left three adults and a 10-year-old boy dead inside a North County home.

The victims — a mother, her 20- and 10-year-old sons and an 18-year-old friend — were found shot to death in the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive. The home is in an unincorporated area of north St. Louis County called Glasgow Village.

The crime has stumped police. On Friday, CrimeStoppers increased the reward in the case to $20,000.

Relatives became worried when Patricia Steward, 56, didn’t show up for work and they couldn’t reach her. They asked police to check on her.

Officers found the bodies of Steward, her sons Joseph Corley, 20, and Terrence Dehart, 10, and Deandre Kelley, 18, of the 4400 block of Rhine Drive in North County.

Kelley was friends with Corley.

Anyone with information about the quadruple homicide is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.