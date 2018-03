Ridley Pearson scheduled to be inducted into St. Louis walk of fame

Originally from Glen Cove, NY, 65-year-old author Ridley Pearson moved to St. Louis around the year 2000 and has made Town and Country his home since. St. Louis will pay its gratitude next month when it awards the best-selling novelist with his induction into the St. Louis Walk of Fame.

The St. Louis Walk of Fame honors notable people from St. Louis, who have made contributions to the culture of the United States. All inductees must have been born in the St. Louis area or spent their formative or creative years there. Contributions can be in any area, from acting, entertainment and music, to sports, architecture, journalism and literature. The stars and plaques are set into the sidewalks of Delmar Boulevard in the Delmar Loop, in University City.

The American author of suspense and thriller novels for adults will be inducted at 11:30 a.m., at 6259 Delmar Boulevard, east of Peacock Loop Diner. His plaque will be in such company as Maya Angelou, Robert Duvall and Ulysses S. Grant.