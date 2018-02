Rifle Found in Car in Fox High School Parking Lot

Arnold, Mo. – A man is in custody after a rifle was found in his car in the parking lot of Fox High School.

Police said a witness saw the gun in the backseat and called police. Officials found a small pistol and rifle in the car, according to a statement from the superintendent of Fox C-6 Schools.

Authorities from Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) were called to the scene to investigate. They found an illegal modification to one of the firearms along with a suspicious powder in the trunk.

The man said he was there to pick up a family member and police said he claimed he left the gun in his vehicle and didn’t intend anything by it.

According to the statement, the incident had no connection to prior reported threats.