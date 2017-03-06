Risk of severe storms possible tonight

ST. LOUIS. MARCH 6. A cold front is expected to trigger thunderstorms in the St. Louis area late this evening and overnight.

A spot shower is possible at any time today. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible with the strongest storms.

The most likely time for storms in the metro area is from 11 p.m. until about 2 a.m. The rain will quickly push away by daybreak Tuesday.