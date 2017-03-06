Risk of severe storms possible tonight
ST. LOUIS. MARCH 6. A cold front is expected to trigger thunderstorms in the St. Louis area late this evening and overnight.
A spot shower is possible at any time today. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible with the strongest storms.
The most likely time for storms in the metro area is from 11 p.m. until about 2 a.m. The rain will quickly push away by daybreak Tuesday.
Probabilidad de fuerte tormenta esta noche
ST. LOUIS. MARZO 6. Se espera que un frente frío desencadene tormentas eléctricas en el área de St. Louis al final de la tarde y durante la noche.
Las lluvias podrán ocurrir en cualquier momento. Vientos dañinos, granizo grande y tornados aislados serán posibles con las tormentas más fuertes.
Lo más probable es que las tormentas lleguen al área metropolitana hacia las 11 p.m. y hasta alrededor de las 2 am. La lluvia disminuirá al amanecer el martes.