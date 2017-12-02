Robber fatally shot by delivery driver in Dutchtown neighborhood

St. Louis – A delivery driver shot and killed a suspect who robbed him in south St. Louis Thursday night.
The man was delivering food in the 4600 block of South Spring when two suspects robbed him around 10:20 p.m., police said.
During the robbery, one suspect hit the 41-year-old victim on the head with a gun. The man then attempted to run back to his vehicle but one of the suspects fired shots at him.
After the shots were fired at him, the delivery driver, fearing for his safety, returned fire using his own handgun, according to police.
After shooting one of the suspects, the victim went back to his work and called the police.
One suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they found a gun next to his body.
The second suspect is still at-large. A description of him has not been released.
The victim was not shot but did sustain a laceration to his head.
Ladrón fatalmente baleado por conductor de reparto en el barrio de Dutchtown
St. Louis – Un conductor de reparto disparó y mató a un sospechoso que lo robó en el sur de St. Louis el jueves por la noche.
El hombre estaba entregando comida en la cuadra 4600 de South Spring cuando dos sospechosos lo robaron alrededor de las 10:20 p.m., dijo la policía.
Durante el robo, un sospechoso golpeó a la víctima de 41 años en la cabeza con una pistola. El hombre intentó regresar a su vehículo, pero uno de los sospechosos le disparó.
Después de que le dispararan, el conductor de reparto, temiendo por su seguridad, devolvió el fuego usando su propia pistola, según reporta la policía.
Después de dispararle a uno de los sospechosos, la víctima volvió a su trabajo y llamó a la policía.
Un sospechoso recibió un disparo y fue declarado muerto en la escena. La policía dijo que encontraron una pistola al lado de su cuerpo.
El segundo sospechoso aún está prófugo. La policía no ha revelado la descripción del sospechoso prófugo.
La víctima no recibió disparos pero sufrió una laceración en la cabeza.