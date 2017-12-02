Robber fatally shot by delivery driver in Dutchtown neighborhood

St. Louis – A delivery driver shot and killed a suspect who robbed him in south St. Louis Thursday night.

The man was delivering food in the 4600 block of South Spring when two suspects robbed him around 10:20 p.m., police said.

During the robbery, one suspect hit the 41-year-old victim on the head with a gun. The man then attempted to run back to his vehicle but one of the suspects fired shots at him.

After the shots were fired at him, the delivery driver, fearing for his safety, returned fire using his own handgun, according to police.

After shooting one of the suspects, the victim went back to his work and called the police.

One suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they found a gun next to his body.

The second suspect is still at-large. A description of him has not been released.

The victim was not shot but did sustain a laceration to his head.