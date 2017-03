Robbery suspect fatally shot outside St. Louis Aldi

ST. LOUIS, Mo. March 20. – Keith Harris, 50, was shot at an Aldi store in the 3600 block of Natural Bridge Avenue Saturday evening. Harris was shoplifting and when the security guard confronted him, the suspect allegedly wielded a firearm and pointed it at the security guard.

The man started to follow the security guard which prompted the guard to draw his firearm and fire several shots at the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.