Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper Coming to St. Louis This Summer

St. Louis, MO. – One of the bestselling artists in history, Rod Stewart, is coming to St. Louis this summer.

Stewart, along with special guest, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning artist, Cyndi Lauper will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 19.

Following the success of their 2017 summer tour together, the two are reuniting for a 22-stop tour.

The tour kicks off in Hollywood, California on June 25.

Presale begins on Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the public Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. for more information visit www.livenation.com.