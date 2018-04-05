Russia, Turkey and Iran conclude summit in Syria; US sends mixed message

Russia, Turkey and Iran, three of the major players in Syria, concluded a summit in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Wednesday, saying that they hope to achieve a “lasting ceasefire”.
The meeting brought together two of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s strongest supporters, Russian president Vladimir Putin and Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who backs some of the rebel forces. The three agreed on the need to drive “terrorists” out of Syria and in helping the Syrian people reclaim their country. “We should help the future of Syria. No country has the right to decide the future of Syria. The future of Syria belongs to the Syrian people,” said Iranian president Rouhani.
Just last week, American president Donald Trump said the US would “be coming out of Syria like very soon,” contradicting what the presidential envoy for defeating ISIS, Brett McGurk, had said at the US Institute for Peace in Washington. McGurk’s had left no room for error in that the United States would remain in Syria after declaring that “in terms of our campaign in Syria, we are in Syria to fight ISIS. That is our mission. And our mission isn’t over, and we’re going to complete that mission.” In what seems to be a pattern for this administration, the president then contradicted his top official, by saying: “I want to get out. I want to bring our troops back home. I want to start rebuilding our nation.” However, there’s still not a defined plan of action to withdraw American troops from Syrian territory.
Rusia, Turquía e Irán concluyen la cumbre en Siria; Estados Unidos envía mensajes encontrados
Rusia, Turquía e Irán, tres de los principales actores en Siria, concluyeron el miércoles una cumbre en la capital turca de Ankara, diciendo que esperan alcanzar un “duradero alto al fuego”.
El encuentro reunió a dos de los partidarios más fuertes del presidente sirio Bashar al-Assad, el presidente ruso Vladimir Putin y el presidente iraní Hassan Rouhani, junto con el presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdogan, que respalda a algunas de las fuerzas rebeldes. Los tres coincidieron en la necesidad de expulsar a los “terroristas” de Siria y ayudar al pueblo sirio a reclamar su país. “Deberíamos ayudar al futuro de Siria. Ningún país tiene derecho a decidir el futuro de Siria. El futuro de Siria pertenece al pueblo sirio”, dijo el presidente iraní Rouhani.
La semana pasada, el presidente estadounidense Donald Trump dijo que Estados Unidos “saldría de Siria muy pronto”, contradiciendo lo que el enviado presidencial para derrotar a ISIS, Brett McGurk, había dicho en el Instituto de la Paz de EE. UU. en Washington. Las palabras de McGurk fueron claras al decir que Estados Unidos permanecería en Siria después de declarar que “en términos de nuestra campaña en Siria, estamos en Siria para luchar contra ISIS. Esa es nuestra misión. Y nuestra misión no ha terminado, y vamos a completar esa misión”. En lo que parece ser un patrón para esta administración, las declaraciones del presidente contradijeron las de su alto funcionario. El presidente Trump declaró: “Quiero salir. Quiero traer a nuestras tropas a casa. Quiero comenzar a reconstruir nuestra nación”. Sin embargo, aún no hay un plan de acción definido para comenzar la retirada de las tropas estadounidenses de territorio sirio.