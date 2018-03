Russia will expel 60 U.S. diplomats in retaliation for expulsion of Russian diplomats

The Kremlin has announced that it will mirror the United States’ actions and expel 60 U.S. diplomats from Russia. The U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg will also be closed.

The action comes after president Trump ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats from U.S. soil, as well as the closing of the Russian consulate in Seattle, as a response to the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain, earlier this month.

The Kremlin also announced that it will expel European diplomats from the countries that expeled Russian diplomats as a coordinated effort in support of Britain’s actions. Theresa May, the British prime minister, said that it had evidence that the Russians were behind the attack and has shared it with its allies, who agree with Britain’s assessment.

On March 4, Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy, and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, were attacked with a nerve agent at a busy shopping area in the small city of Salisbury, England. Mr. Skripal remains in critical condition at a local hospital, but Ms. Yulia is starting to show signs of improvement. The attack is widely read as a warning by the Kremlin that no matter where those who cross Putin are, they can always reach them.

The United Nations secretary general, António Guterres, told reporters that the news reminded him of the atmosphere that prevailed during the Cold War era. “In the Cold War, there were clearly two superpowers with a complete control of the situation in two areas of the world. Now, we have many other actors that are relatively independent and with an important role in many of the conflicts that we are witnessing.”

Nonetheless, Mr. Guterres called for the restoration of hotline-type communications between Moscow and Washington to avoid any rapid escalation between Russia and the United States and its allies.