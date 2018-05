Russian Facebook ads before and after the election were mostly focused on race

According to an investigation by newspaper USA Today, over half of the Facebook ads bought by Russian groups during the 2016 election meant to sow discord and division among the American people, were tied to race.

USA Today analyzed the more than 3,500 ads published by House Intelligence Committee Democrats on Thursday, which were bought by the Internet Research Agency, the Kremlin-linked agency responsible for much of Russia’s disinformation campaign in the US, from 2015 to 2017.

The goal of USA Today was to find common themes across the ads. From the 3,500 ads published, about 1,950 made express references to race and they were seen about 25 million times. A quarter of the ads referenced crime or policing, often with a racial connotation. Also, the IRA would often release simultaneous ads with opposite messages. For example, one would encourage support for pro-police groups while the other would mention how police treat black people.

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, told USA Today that, “When you’re stoking fear to get a negative action directed at a targeted population based on race, and when a foreign nation uses that fear to subvert and undermine democracy, that’s become a serious problem. It’s a warning for technology companies and corporations that private citizens have entrusted with their privacy to receive factual information.”

Only about 100 ads out of the 3,500 were explicitly supportive of Donald Trump or against Hillary Clinton.

Mark Zuckerberg, on his hearing before Congress, acknowledged that Russians had bought ads on Facebook and that he was “dead serious” about cracking down on Russia and other nefarious activity on his social network.

The investigation of Robert Mueller has also indicted 12 people who worked for the IRA of meddling in the 2016 election.