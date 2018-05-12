Ryan sets NAFTA deadline to May 17

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan set a May 17 deadline to be notified of a new NAFTA trade deal and to give Congress enough time of passing it, before proximity of midterms diminishes the legislative branch ability and will to pass it.

Ryan’s remarks were delivered on Wednesday to the Ripon Society in Washington and publicized on Thursday. Ryan controls legislation in the House of Representatives and is set to retire after the end of this term.

However, Mexico’s top trade official, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, said time was running short to meet such a deadline. Under the “fast track” trade negotiation law, there are lengthy notification periods before U.S. President Donald Trump could sign a new North American Free Trade Agreement and before Congress could begin considering it.

“We’d have to have the paper – not just an agreement, we have to have the paper – from USTR by May 17 for us to vote on it this year, in December, in the lame duck” session, Ryan said.

A spokeswoman for Ryan clarified that the Speaker was referring to a notification of intent to sign the NAFTA agreement, not necessarily the full text.

Guajardo said he intended to learn by the end of Friday whether a new deal was possible. Mexico and the United States have been trying to reach an agreement regarding the automotive industry. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer wants Mexico to raise its workers’ wages for the U.S. to be competitive in the market and bring back automotive jobs back to the United States.

Both men are also working closely with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.

“I think we will be finding out through the day and tomorrow,” said Guajardo. “If we really have what it takes to be able to land these things in the short run.”

A source close to the talks said that meetings in Washington between the three representatives could extend into the weekend. Guajardo told Reuters that “we have suitcases for two weeks if necessary.”

Automotive jobs remain the largest unresolved issue of the new agreement, which was prompted by President Trump’s threats of pulling out of the 1994 pact if major changes weren’t made. Still, several minor issues are still on the table, such as US demands for more access to Canada’s dairy market and to make an investment dispute arbitration system optional.

Ryan hinted at the impossibility of representatives reaching an agreement on time.

“There are a handful of unresolved issues and I’m just not – I don’t want to make news, but we’ll see if they can get this done by May 17 and get us the paper to Congress, which then we could have this vote in December,” Ryan said. “If they can’t, then we won’t.”

Business executives from all three North American countries have complained that the lack of clarity is hitting investment.