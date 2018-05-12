Ryan sets NAFTA deadline to May 17

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan set a May 17 deadline to be notified of a new NAFTA trade deal and to give Congress enough time of passing it, before proximity of midterms diminishes the legislative branch ability and will to pass it.
Ryan’s remarks were delivered on Wednesday to the Ripon Society in Washington and publicized on Thursday. Ryan controls legislation in the House of Representatives and is set to retire after the end of this term.
However, Mexico’s top trade official, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, said time was running short to meet such a deadline. Under the “fast track” trade negotiation law, there are lengthy notification periods before U.S. President Donald Trump could sign a new North American Free Trade Agreement and before Congress could begin considering it.
“We’d have to have the paper – not just an agreement, we have to have the paper – from USTR by May 17 for us to vote on it this year, in December, in the lame duck” session, Ryan said.
A spokeswoman for Ryan clarified that the Speaker was referring to a notification of intent to sign the NAFTA agreement, not necessarily the full text.
Guajardo said he intended to learn by the end of Friday whether a new deal was possible. Mexico and the United States have been trying to reach an agreement regarding the automotive industry. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer wants Mexico to raise its workers’ wages for the U.S. to be competitive in the market and bring back automotive jobs back to the United States.
Both men are also working closely with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.
“I think we will be finding out through the day and tomorrow,” said Guajardo. “If we really have what it takes to be able to land these things in the short run.”
A source close to the talks said that meetings in Washington between the three representatives could extend into the weekend. Guajardo told Reuters that “we have suitcases for two weeks if necessary.”
Automotive jobs remain the largest unresolved issue of the new agreement, which was prompted by President Trump’s threats of pulling out of the 1994 pact if major changes weren’t made. Still, several minor issues are still on the table, such as US demands for more access to Canada’s dairy market and to make an investment dispute arbitration system optional.
Ryan hinted at the impossibility of representatives reaching an agreement on time.
“There are a handful of unresolved issues and I’m just not – I don’t want to make news, but we’ll see if they can get this done by May 17 and get us the paper to Congress, which then we could have this vote in December,” Ryan said. “If they can’t, then we won’t.”
Business executives from all three North American countries have complained that the lack of clarity is hitting investment.
Ryan establece fecha límite de NAFTA para 17 de mayo
El presidente de la Cámara de Estados Unidos, Paul Ryan, fijó una fecha límite del 17 de mayo para ser notificado sobre un nuevo acuerdo comercial del TLCAN y darle suficiente tiempo al Congreso para aprobarlo, antes de que la proximidad de los períodos intermedios disminuya la capacidad y voluntad del poder legislativo para aprobarlo.
Los comentarios de Ryan fueron pronunciados el miércoles a la Sociedad Ripon en Washington y publicados el jueves. Ryan controla la legislación en la Cámara de Representantes y ha anunciado que se jubilará después del final de este periodo.
Sin embargo, el principal funcionario comercial de México, el ministro de Economía Ildefonso Guajardo, dijo que el tiempo se estaba agotando para cumplir con ese plazo. Bajo la ley de negociación comercial de “vía rápida”, hay largos períodos de notificación antes de que el presidente de los EE. UU., Donald Trump, pueda firmar un nuevo Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte y antes de que el Congreso pueda comenzar a considerarlo.
“Tendríamos que tener el papel, no solo un acuerdo, tenemos que tener el papel, del representante de comercio, antes del 17 de mayo para que votemos este año, en diciembre, en la sesión lame duck”, dijo Ryan.
Una portavoz de Ryan aclaró que Ryan se refería a una notificación de intención de firmar el acuerdo NAFTA, no necesariamente el texto completo.
Guajardo dijo que tenía la intención de saber antes del final del viernes si era posible un nuevo acuerdo. México y Estados Unidos han estado tratando de llegar a un acuerdo con respecto a la industria automotriz. El Representante de Comercio de EE. UU., Robert Lightizer, quiere que México eleve los salarios de sus trabajadores para que los Estados Unidos sean competitivos en el mercado y traigan de vuelta trabajos automotrices a los Estados Unidos.
Ambos hombres también están trabajando estrechamente con la Ministra de Relaciones Exteriores canadiense Chrystia Freeland.
“Creo que lo descubriremos durante este día y mañana”, dijo Guajardo. “Si realmente tenemos lo que se necesita para aterrizar estas cosas a corto plazo”.
Una fuente cercana a las conversaciones dijo que las reuniones en Washington entre los tres representantes podrían extenderse hasta el fin de semana. Guajardo dijo a Reuters que “tenemos maletas para dos semanas si es necesario”.
Los trabajos en el sector automotriz siguen siendo la mayor cuestión no resuelta del nuevo acuerdo, que fue provocada por las amenazas del presidente Trump de retirarse del pacto de 1994 si no se realizaban cambios importantes. Aún así, varios asuntos menores aún están sobre la mesa, como las demandas de EE. UU. para un mayor acceso al mercado lácteo de Canadá y para hacer que un sistema de arbitraje de disputas de inversión sea opcional.
Ryan insinuó la imposibilidad de que los representantes lleguen a un acuerdo a tiempo.
“Hay un puñado de problemas sin resolver y simplemente no estoy, no quiero hacer noticias, pero veremos si pueden hacerlo antes del 17 de mayo y llevarnos el papel al Congreso, que entonces podríamos tener esta votación en diciembre”, dijo Ryan. “Si no pueden, entonces no lo haremos”.
Empresarios de los tres países de América del Norte se han quejado de que la falta de claridad está afectando la inversión.