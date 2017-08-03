Saint Louis celebrated, National Mutt Day

By Tiani Walls

July 31, 2017 was a day of all kinds of dogs came together. There were celebrations and

happiness in Saint Louis. The Missouri Humane Society of Missouri in Saint Louis celebrated,

National Mutt Day. There were dogs of all varieties, mixes and even rescued and survivors from

animal shelters. There was Johnny, a five-month-old Border Collie mix. Originally found as a

stray, Johnny was brought to Humane Society by a good Samaritan when they were unable to

find the owner. The Humane Society has much more to offer such as an Animal Cruelty Task

Force. Ms. Kathy Warnick is the president of the Humane Society in Saint Louis, Mo. For more

information you can visit their site www.hsmo.org.

If you know any case of animal neglect, contact the Humane Society to help this animal in danger (314) 771-6121 .



