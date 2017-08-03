Saint Louis celebrated, National Mutt Day
Red Latina
21 hours ago
Saint Louis celebrated, National Mutt Day
Brutus, a three-year-old Boxer/Beagle mix celebrates National Mutt Day by giving a lick to handler Anne McLaughlin of the Missouri Humane Society of Missouri in St. Louis on July 31, 2017. Brutus came to Humane Society from a shelter in Louisiana so he could find a forever home. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
By Tiani Walls
July 31, 2017 was a day of all kinds of dogs came together. There were celebrations and
happiness in Saint Louis. The Missouri Humane Society of Missouri in Saint Louis celebrated,
National Mutt Day. There were dogs of all varieties, mixes and even rescued and survivors from
animal shelters. There was Johnny, a five-month-old Border Collie mix. Originally found as a
stray, Johnny was brought to Humane Society by a good Samaritan when they were unable to
find the owner. The Humane Society has much more to offer such as an Animal Cruelty Task
Force. Ms. Kathy Warnick is the president of the Humane Society in Saint Louis, Mo. For more
information you can visit their site
www.hsmo.org.
If you know any case of animal neglect, contact the Humane Society to help this animal in danger
(314) 771-6121 .
Jaxom, a one-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix waits for his walk on National Mutt Day at the Missouri Humane Society of Missouri in St. Louis on July 31, 2017. Jaxom was rescued by HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Task Force from a property where several animals’ basic needs were not being met. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Brutus, a three-year-old Boxer/Beagle mix celebrates National Mutt Day by barking in the halls of the Missouri Humane Society of Missouri in St. Louis on July 31, 2017. Brutus came to Humane Society from a shelter in Louisiana so he could find a forever home. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
San Luis Celebro el Día Nacional del Perrito sin Pedigrí
Por Tiani Walls
31 de julio 2017 fue un día donde todos los perros se unieron. Hubo celebraciones y mucha felicidad en la ciudad de San Luis. La Sociedad Humanitaria de Missouri en San Luis celebró, el Día Nacional del perro sin raza o pedigrí. Había perros de todas las variedades, mezclas e incluso rescatados y sobrevivientes de
refugios de animales. Como Johnny, una mezcla de border collie de cinco meses. Originalmente encontrado y llevado a la Sociedad Humana por un buen samaritano cuando no pudieron encontrar a su propietario. La Sociedad Humana tiene mucho más que ofrecer, como evitar la crueldad animal. La Sra. Kathy Warnick es la presidenta de la Humane Society en Saint Louis, Missouri.
Información puede visitar su sitio
www.hsmo.org.
Si conoce algún caso de negligencia animal comuníquese al Sociedad Humana para ayudar a ese animalito en peligro
(314) 771-6121.
