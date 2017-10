SaludMóvil Launches SuReceta, Bilingual Prescription Discount App that Helps Hispanics Save Money on Overpriced Medication

Founded by Integrative Medicine Pioneer, Joseph Mosquera, MD, SaludMóvil is the premiere digital destination for Hispanic Health and Wellness

SaludMóvil’s Hispanic Celebrity Health Network to Aid Promotion of Health Awareness, Featuring Caso Cerrado’s Dra. Ana Maria Polo, Bestselling author Marco Borges and Celebrity Chef James Tahhan

SaludMóvil, the premiere digital destination for Hispanic health and wellness, announces the launch of SuReceta, the first bilingual prescription discount app designed specifically to help Hispanics save money on overpriced medication. Easily accessible on SaludMóvil.com or by downloading the mobile app on IOS or Android, the application allows users to compare medicine prices at neighborhood pharmacies and provides RX coupons at absolutely no cost.

“With over 30 years of experience caring for the Latino community, I’ve seen first-hand the healthcare inequality among Hispanics. Hispanics make up a growing share of the uninsured, rising from 29 percent in 2013 to 40 percent in 2016,” said Dr. Joseph Mosquera, M.D., the founder of SuReceta and SaludMóvil, and a pioneer in Integrative Medicine. “Too often, Hispanics will not fill or refill a life-saving prescription medication because of sticker shock. With the SuReceta app, SaludMóvil hopes to make prescription medication affordable for Hispanics, regardless of their healthcare coverage.”

Beyond the financial inability to access care, Hispanics in the U.S. have a difficult time navigating the health space due to lack of information in Spanish. In response, Dr. Mosquera launched SaludMóvil, a digital health and wellness platform that provides Hispanic families with bilingual content about topics that are important to them, including children, beauty, nutrition, exercise, and diseases that are prevalent among Latinos like cancer and diabetes.

In addition to a content partnership with Harvard Health Publications, the authoritative and trustworthy voice of Harvard Medical School, SaludMóvil has also created a Celebrity Health Network, comprised of Hispanic celebrities with a passion for health and wellness. Each celebrity will engage in the distribution and creation of content on various health topics.

“Reaching the Hispanic community through some of its most popular and respected luminaries, SaludMóvil is able to deliver health information directly into the feeds and phones of Latinos everywhere,” says SaludMóvil CEO Rene Alegria. “There is a Hispanic health crisis in this country. Our aim is to solve it.”

Celebrities include:

Marco Borges , Lifestyle Architect

New York Times bestselling author of 22-Day Revolution, and CEO and Founder of 22 Days Nutrition

Ana Maria Polo, Contributing Editor

Beloved host of Telemundo’s highest rated show Caso Cerrado, cancer survivor and health advocate.

Chef James Tahhan, Resident Chef

Emmy-Award winning Co-Host of Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Día and bestselling author of Cocina en Casa

“Hispanics face higher risks of heart disease than other segment due to epidemic proportions of high-blood pressure, diabetes and obesity,” said exercise physiologist and New York Times bestselling author Marcos Borges. “As an ambassador for SaludMóvil, I pledge to help ignite a national health movement that inspires Latino families to lead healthier lives.”

