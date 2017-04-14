SALVATORE ALU JR.
Salvatore Alu Jr. Is a 17 year-old student from De Smet Jesuit High School and Boy Scouts’ member. He stands out among many of his pairs because of his commitment with serving the community and his outstanding leadership abilities. Red Latina spoke with him about how he dedicates his life to service and fulfillment of his potential.
1. What do you dedicate your life to? (what’s important activities in and outside of school contribute to your being a leader?)
To start off, my idea of leadership is based off the idea of leadership by inspiration and motivation rather than intimidation and domination. It is not the idea of being the guy with the loudest mouth or the guy who knows how to give orders. Rather the true leaders are those who are willing to get down in the mud with their followers and partners and work for and with others to accomplish a goal.
I run cross country and while cross country is an individual sport, it is also a team sport. For those who don’t know points are based off of the places of the top 5 runners of a team added together. Say the top five places for a team are 1st 3rd, 5th, 8th, and 16th. You get a team score of 32 points. The team with the lowest score wins, similar to golf. But with cross country, in order to get a better score, you have to train with your teammates not just in running, but in eating, sleeping and doing the little things to get better every day.
When one teammate is down one day the other members in the running group work more together to have a successful day of staying on pace. Constant motivation is seen between the running group and the bigger connection of the entire team. That is because success in the sport it is all about taking care of the little things of your body and helping others achieve their goals as well as your own goals. On my cross country and track teams, I have been elected as team captain 3 seasons in a row and received two leadership awards in the sport.
Another activity that I am involved in is Boy Scouts, which in which I have been elected in multiple leadership positions, including the highest scouting position as the Senior Parrol Leader of the Troop (who runs and plans meetings, outings and overall activity with a council of other scouts), and also achieved the highest rank of Boy Scouts: the Eagle Scout rank. Within Boy Scouts, I was elected as the Troop 456 Sea Base High Adventure Crew Leader. As Crew Leader, I helped plan and run events as well as making sure our crew was ready for events throughout the high adventure. On this high adventure, we went scuba diving in the Florida Keys. Within the world of Boy Scouts, I was a part of the Staff for the 2015 NYLT (National Youth Leadership Training). We trained Boy Scout youth through ethics of Boy Scouts. We went through leadership retreats and taught skills through presentations, challenges, and discussions in order to better leadership skills for the next generation of leaders within the Boy Scout world.
I am also in Nation Honors Society in which certain individuals who best exemplify academic achievement as well as leadership in the class are elected into this group who help plan and run service events dedicated to giving back to the De Smet community.
I am also the co-president of the Engineering club at my school. This club competes in different competitions involving in the subject of engineering and visiting engineering sites. One of the major
competitions is the Boeing Glider Competition in which a team must design and build a plane based off one of three divisions.
At my school, I am involved in the Compañeros Program in which a senior is chosen to act as senior advisor for the incoming freshman at my high school: De Smet Jesuit High School. These seniors sacrifice their senior homeroom to be in a homeroom with incoming freshmen, as they teach them the ropes, aid them into high school, and go on retreats with the freshmen.
I have also have been apart of the leading staff for every class’ retreat. I led the Freshmen Oddyssey retreat. On this retreat, I assisted in leading groups of Freshmen through teamwork activities and ice-breakers in the summer before their Freshmen year of high school in order to gain a better sense of brotherhood and adapt to the new high school experience for these Freshmen.
I led the El Camino Freshmen retreat. On this retreat, I assisted in leading groups of Freshmen through small-group meetings and presentations in order to gain a better sense of brotherhood in create better relationships as the Freshmen adapt to high school life.
I led the Sophomore Ascent Retreat. On this retreat, I assisted in leading groups of Sophomores through teamwork activities as well as small-group meetings in order to gain a better sense of brotherhood and closer connection to religious faith
I led De Smet’s 103rd Kairos Retreat. Kairos is a religious retreat led by each individual Catholic High School in the St. Louis area, as well as at Catholic high schools throughout the country. I led groups of high school juniors in order to help the participants contemplate their relationship with God, discover their own identity and build stronger bonds with their peers on a much deeper experience than previous retreats.
2. Where did your family come from? (Who immigrated and specifically what city?)
Both sides of my family immigrated from the city of Palermo which is located in Sicily, Italy. My great grandparents along migrated with my grandparents (at adolescent ages) immigrated to the city of St. Louis, where my generation of the family resides today.
3. What are you studying and where? (Mention any recognition that you have received as a student, leader, or anything where you have shown above average level of dedication and commitment.
I will be continuing my education at the University of Kansas to study in the field of Electrical Engineering. Academic awards that I have received include: First Honors (to have a 3.5 GPA or higher) every semester, National Honors Society, and Scholar Athlete Award (to have a 3.0 GPA while participating in a sport) every season.
4. What are the principle problems of the United States? Do you have any ideas on how to resolve them?
Principle problems of the United States include the lack of servant leaders in the United States. In a utopia world, I would see people working together to overcome differences together as they work for and with others. By empowering others to be leaders rather than controlling the situation, we create more leaders rather than just followers. Productivity would increase, and the world could be a better place overall.
5. An ideal world, how would it look?
I would see servant leaders who are willing to overcome differences and problems to get down in the mud with his followers and partners and work for and with others no matter what government system he/she lives in or background he/she comes from.
6. What does happiness mean to you?
Quaker activist and writer, Parker Palmer, explains that the path of realizing and seeking one’s vocation becomes clear. In order to realizing true vocation, one must ultimately answer the question of “Who am I?” The vocation is finally achieved when the person has achieved true vocation; that is finding a vocation that “joins self and service…the place where your deep gladness meets the world’s deep need”. (Palmer 3). It is this notion of finding your true level of fulfillment that not only serves oneself concerning accomplishing a life goal but also contributes to helping the worldly need of service. My level of fulfillment comes from the idea of fulfilling my potential in all means of hard work that I can being school, sports, extra-circular etc. My goals in life include starting a family that I can support and graduating from college with a degree in engineering. My happiness will presumably derive from achieving this satisfaction and achievement with the hope that I can always learn new ways to better myself and those around me.
SALVATORE ALU JR.
Salvatore Alu Jr. Es un estudiante de 17 años de De Smet Jesuit High School y miembro de los Boy Scouts. Él se destaca entre muchos de sus pares debido a su compromiso con el servicio a la comunidad y sus sobresalientes habilidades de liderazgo. Red Latina habló con él sobre cómo dedica su vida al servicio y la realización de su potencial.
1. ¿A qué dedica su vida? (¿Qué actividades importantes dentro y fuera de la escuela realiza que le ayudan a ser un líder?)
Para empezar, mi idea de liderazgo se basa en la premisa de ser un líder por inspiración y motivación, en lugar de intimidación y dominación. No es la idea de ser el tipo con la boca más fuerte o el tipo que sabe cómo dar órdenes. Más bien los verdaderos líderes, son aquellos que están dispuestos a meterse en el barro con sus seguidores y socios, y trabajar para y con otros para lograr una meta. Practico el cross country y aunque es un deporte individual, es también un deporte de equipo. Para aquellos que no saben, los puntos se basan en los lugares de los 5 mejores corredores de un equipo. Digamos que los cinco primeros lugares para un equipo son el 1º 3º, 5º, 8º y 16º. Usted obtiene una puntuación en equipo de 32 puntos. El equipo con la puntuación más baja gana, similar al golf. Pero en cross country, con el fin de obtener una mejor puntuación, tienes que entrenar con tus compañeros de equipo no sólo corriendo, sino incluso con la comida, con el dormir y hacer pequeñas cosas juntos para mejorar cada día.
Cuando un compañero de equipo está mal, los otros miembros en el grupo trabajan más unidos para mantener un buen ritmo. La motivación en el grupo es constante y se da una mayor conexión entre todo el equipo. Esto ocurre porque el éxito en el deporte se trata de cuidar el cuerpo y ayudar a otros a alcanzar sus metas, así como las propias. En mis equipos de cross country y pista, he sido elegido como capitán del equipo por 3 temporadas seguidas y recibí dos premios de liderazgo en el deporte.
Otra actividad en la que estoy involucrado son los Boy Scouts, en donde he sido elegido en múltiples posiciones de liderazgo, incluyendo el más alto puesto de exploración como Líder Parlamentario Superior de la Tropa (quien dirige y planea reuniones, salidas y actividades generales con un consejo de otros exploradores), y también logré el rango más alto de Boy Scouts: el rango de Eagle Scout.
Dentro de Boy Scouts, fui elegido como el Jefe del Equipo de Aventura de la Base del Mar de la Tropas 456. Como Líder de Tripulación, ayudé a planificar y ejecutar eventos, así como a asegurarme de que nuestra tripulación estuviera preparada durante la gran aventura en la que fuimos a bucear en los Cayos de la Florida.
Dentro del mundo de Boy Scouts, fui parte del Personal para el NYLT 2015 (National Youth Leadership Training). Hemos entrenado a jóvenes Boy Scouts sobre la ética de la organización. Pasamos por retiros de liderazgo y enseñamos habilidades a través de presentaciones, desafíos y discusiones, para mejorar las habilidades de liderazgo en la próxima generación de líderes dentro del mundo Boy Scout.
También estoy en la Sociedad de Honores de la Nación, en el que ciertas personas que ejemplifican el logro académico, así como el liderazgo en la clase, son elegidos para formar parte de este grupo que ayuda a planificar y ejecutar eventos dedicados a servir a la comunidad De Smet.
También soy el copresidente del club de Ingeniería de mi escuela. Este club compite en diferentes concursos involucrados en el tema de la ingeniería y se visitan lugares claves de la industria. Uno de los principales es el Boeing Glider Competition en el cual un equipo debe diseñar y construir un avión basado en una de tres divisiones.
En mi escuela, estoy involucrado en el “Programa Compañeros” en el cual se elige a un alumno para que sea el asesor principal para un estudiante de primer año que ingrese en mi escuela: De Smet Jesuit High School. Los alumnos Senior sacrifican su salón principal para estar en un salón de clases con los nuevos estudiantes de primer año, les enseñan a hacer las cuerdas, les ayudan en la escuela secundaria, y van a retiros juntos. También he sido parte del personal principal para el retiro que se realiza para cada clase. Dirigí el retiro de Freshmen Oddyssey. En este retiro ayudé a dirigir grupos de estudiantes de primer año a través de actividades de trabajo en equipo para romper el hielo, durante el verano antes de su primer año de preparatoria. Esto les ayuda a los estudiantes de primer año a obtener un mejor sentido de hermandad y a adaptarse a la nueva experiencia de la preparatoria.
Dirigí el retiro de los recién llegados de “El Camino”. En este retiro, ayudé a dirigir grupos de estudiantes de primer año a través de reuniones de grupos pequeños y presentaciones, con el fin de obtener un sentido de fraternidad y crear mejores relaciones, para que los estudiantes de primer año puedan adaptarse a la vida de la escuela secundaria.
Dirigí el Retiro del Ascenso para estudiantes de Segundo Año. En este retiro, ayudé a dirigir grupos de estudiantes de segundo año a través de actividades de trabajo en equipo, así como reuniones de grupos pequeños, con el fin de obtener una sensación de hermandad y una conexión más cercana a la fe religiosa
Dirigí el 103º Retiro de Kairos de De Smet. Kairos es un retiro religioso dirigido por cada escuela secundaria católica en el área de St. Louis, así como en las escuelas secundarias católicas en todo el país. Dirigí a grupos de jóvenes de secundaria para ayudarles a contemplar su relación con Dios, descubrir su propia identidad y construir vínculos más fuertes con sus compañeros en una experiencia mucho más profunda que los retiros anteriores.
2. ¿De dónde viene su familia? (¿Quién emigró y específicamente a qué ciudad?)
Ambos lados de mi familia emigraron de la ciudad de Palermo, que se encuentra en Sicilia, Italia. Mis bisabuelos migraron con mis abuelos (en edades adolescentes), y llegaron a la ciudad de St. Louis, donde mi generación de la familia reside hoy.
3. ¿Qué está estudiando y dónde? (Mencione cualquier reconocimiento que haya recibido como estudiante, líder o cualquier actividad donde haya mostrado un nivel de dedicación y compromiso por encima del promedio).
Voy a continuar mi educación en la Universidad de Kansas, para estudiar en el campo de la Ingeniería Eléctrica. Los premios académicos que he recibido incluyen: First Honors (por tener un GPA 3,5 o superior) cada semestre, la National Honors Society y el premio Scholar Athlete (por tener un GPA 3.0 mientras participan en un deporte) cada temporada.
4. ¿Cuáles son los principales problemas en los Estados Unidos? ¿Tiene alguna idea sobre cómo resolverlos?
Los principales problemas de los Estados Unidos incluyen la falta de líderes dedicados al servicio en el país. En un mundo de utopía, vería a las personas trabajando juntas para superar las diferencias mientras trabajan para y con los demás. Al capacitar a otros para ser líderes en lugar de controlar la situación, creamos más líderes que seguidores. La productividad aumentaría, y el mundo podría ser un lugar mejor en general.
5. Un mundo ideal, ¿cómo se vería?
Vería a líderes enfocados al servicio, que están dispuestos a superar las diferencias y los problemas para meterse en el barro con sus seguidores y socios, trabajando para y con otros sin importar en qué sistema de gobierno viva o de donde venga.
6. ¿Qué significa la felicidad para ti?
El activista y escritor cuáquero, Parker Palmer, explica que el camino de la realización y búsqueda de la vocación se hace claro. Para alcanzar la verdadera vocación, hay que responder finalmente a la pregunta de “¿Quién soy yo?” La vocación se logra cuando la persona ha alcanzado la verdadera vocación; Lo que se traduce en encontrar una vocación que “le una a sí mismo y al servicio… el lugar donde su alegría se encuentre con las necesidades del mundo”. (Palmer 3). Es esta noción de encontrar el verdadero nivel de realización personal, donde no sólo se sirve a sí mismo en relación con el logro de un objetivo de vida, sino que también contribuye a ayudar a la necesidad de servicio que hay en el mundo. Mi nivel de realización personal proviene de la idea de cumplir mi potencial en todos los ámbitos, trabajando duro en la escuela, los deportes, actividades extra-curriculares, etc. Mis metas en la vida incluyen formar una familia que pueda apoyar y graduarme de la universidad en Ingeniería. Mi felicidad probablemente se derivará de lograr estas metas, con la esperanza de que siempre podré encontrar nuevas maneras de mejorar para mí mismo y para los que me rodean.