Save-A-Lot plans to build new headquarters in St. Louis area

The grocery store company Save-A-Lot will build a new headquarters in The Crossings at Northwest, formerly known as the Northwest Plaza.
With the move, the company will keep its headquarters in the St. Louis area, and will add 64 new jobs to the existing 450.
The Illinois-founded store will move into Building 400 of the development, a 125,000-square-foot space that can be expanded into 232,000 square feet. Their mixed-use building will be next to companies like Starbucks and Menards, which already occupy spaces in the development.
Kenneth McGrath, president and CEO of the company, released a statement: “St. Louis has been home to Save-A-Lot for more than forty years and we are proud to continue our association with this great city. Our desire to build for the future in state-of-the-art facilities with continued access to great talent on our doorstep underpins this decision.”
The company started in Cahokia, Illinois, in 1977 and has currently over 1,000 stores in 36 states.
The plan was announced late last week and is pending approval of state and local incentives.
Save-A-Lot planea construir nueva sede en el área de St. Louis
La compañía de supermercados Save-A-Lot construirá una nueva sede en The Crossings at Northwest, anteriormente conocida como Northwest Plaza.
Con la mudanza, la compañía mantendrá su sede en el área de St. Louis y agregará 64 nuevos empleos a los 450 existentes.
La tienda fundada en Illinois se trasladará al Edificio 400 del desarrollo, un espacio de 125,000 pies cuadrados que se puede ampliar a 232,000 pies cuadrados. Su edificio de uso mixto estará al lado de compañías como Starbucks y Menards, que ya ocupan espacios en el desarrollo.
Kenneth McGrath, presidente y CEO de la compañía, hizo una declaración: “St. Louis ha sido el hogar de Save-A-Lot por más de cuarenta años y estamos orgullosos de continuar nuestra asociación con esta gran ciudad. Nuestro deseo de construir para el futuro en instalaciones de vanguardia con acceso continuo a un gran talento en la puerta de nuestra casa respalda esta decisión”.
La compañía comenzó en Cahokia, Illinois, en 1977 y actualmente tiene más de 1,000 tiendas en 36 estados.
El plan fue anunciado la semana pasada y está pendiente de aprobación de incentivos estatales y locales.