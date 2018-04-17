Save-A-Lot plans to build new headquarters in St. Louis area

The grocery store company Save-A-Lot will build a new headquarters in The Crossings at Northwest, formerly known as the Northwest Plaza.

With the move, the company will keep its headquarters in the St. Louis area, and will add 64 new jobs to the existing 450.

The Illinois-founded store will move into Building 400 of the development, a 125,000-square-foot space that can be expanded into 232,000 square feet. Their mixed-use building will be next to companies like Starbucks and Menards, which already occupy spaces in the development.

Kenneth McGrath, president and CEO of the company, released a statement: “St. Louis has been home to Save-A-Lot for more than forty years and we are proud to continue our association with this great city. Our desire to build for the future in state-of-the-art facilities with continued access to great talent on our doorstep underpins this decision.”

The company started in Cahokia, Illinois, in 1977 and has currently over 1,000 stores in 36 states.

The plan was announced late last week and is pending approval of state and local incentives.