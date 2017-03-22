SAVE THE DATE TO MARCH FOR BABIES IN ST. LOUIS

March of Dimes to Hold Biggest Annual Fundraiser to Help Babies Be Born Healthy

ST. LOUIS, March 21, 2017 – Thousands of families and local business leaders will join together on April 29 in Forest Park for the 2017 March for Babies, the nation’s oldest fundraising walk, which helps more babies survive and thrive.

This year’s St. Louis Ambassador Family is the Wolf family. Tricia and Andrew were excited about becoming parents in 2015 and looking forward to starting their family. The couple learned they were expecting triplets and Abigail, Madison and Elizabeth arrived unexpectedly at only 24 weeks, weighing just 1 pound 10 ounces each. The girls all suffered from severe respiratory distress and spent their first five months fighting for life in the Mercy St. Louis Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Today, the Wolf family is dedicated to making sure other parents do not have to leave the hospital without their newborns and are able to know the joys of a healthy child.

On-site registration for St. Louis March for Babies will begin at 8 a.m. with the 2-mile walk kicking off at 9 a.m. Residents of St. Louis and the surrounding areas can sign up today at marchforbabies.org/event/stlouismo to start a team with co-workers, family or friends; or make a donation to help more babies get a healthy start in life.

“March for Babies is a memorable and rewarding event for the whole family,” says Stacy Abeles, Executive Director of Market Development for the St. Louis March of Dimes. “We recognize families touched by our mission with a Superhero Sprint for the kids, symbolic mission beads for mom and dad and loads of fun in the kids’ zone. We’ll also have a bubble bus, face painting, balloon artists, a bounce house, a photo booth and a food truck on site.”

“Participants will also have the opportunity to walk through our Memory Mile to remember babies we’ve lost because of complications from premature birth,” she says.

“As a father and a grandfather, I am delighted that we are able to raise awareness and urgently-needed funds for the March of Dimes mission to prevent birth defects and premature birth,” said John Fischer, CEO of Fischer and Frichtel Custom Homes. Fischer and Frichtel Custom Homes is the Platinum sponsor of St. Louis March for Babies. At the walk festivities, the company will sell raffle tickets for a chance to win a custom playhouse.

Premature birth is the leading cause of death among babies in the United States. It affects about 380,000 babies – that’s 1 in 10 — born each year, including 7,476 in Missouri. Funds raised by March for Babies in St. Louis support local programs such as NICU Family Support at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Mercy St. Louis.

The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines, and breakthroughs. For the latest resources and health information, visit our websites marchofdimes.org and nacersano.org. If you have been affected by prematurity or birth defects, visit our shareyourstory.org community to find comfort and support. For detailed national, state and local perinatal statistics, visit peristats.org. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The 2017 March for Babies is sponsored nationally by Kmart, Famous Footwear, Macy’s, Cigna, HCA, and regional sponsor Publix Super Markets, Inc. In our community, March for Babies is sponsored by Fischer & Frichtel, Express Scripts, Famous Footwear/Caleres, Mercy health system, Centene Corporation, Cigna, Edward Jones, Purina, Stifel and Emerson.