SAVE THE DATE TO MARCH FOR BABIES IN ST. LOUIS
March of Dimes to Hold Biggest Annual Fundraiser to Help Babies Be Born Healthy
ST. LOUIS, March 21, 2017 – Thousands of families and local business leaders will join together on April 29 in Forest Park for the 2017 March for Babies, the nation’s oldest fundraising walk, which helps more babies survive and thrive.
This year’s St. Louis Ambassador Family is the Wolf family. Tricia and Andrew were excited about becoming parents in 2015 and looking forward to starting their family. The couple learned they were expecting triplets and Abigail, Madison and Elizabeth arrived unexpectedly at only 24 weeks, weighing just 1 pound 10 ounces each. The girls all suffered from severe respiratory distress and spent their first five months fighting for life in the Mercy St. Louis Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Today, the Wolf family is dedicated to making sure other parents do not have to leave the hospital without their newborns and are able to know the joys of a healthy child.
On-site registration for St. Louis March for Babies will begin at 8 a.m. with the 2-mile walk kicking off at 9 a.m. Residents of St. Louis and the surrounding areas can sign up today at marchforbabies.org/event/stlouismo to start a team with co-workers, family or friends; or make a donation to help more babies get a healthy start in life.
“March for Babies is a memorable and rewarding event for the whole family,” says Stacy Abeles, Executive Director of Market Development for the St. Louis March of Dimes. “We recognize families touched by our mission with a Superhero Sprint for the kids, symbolic mission beads for mom and dad and loads of fun in the kids’ zone. We’ll also have a bubble bus, face painting, balloon artists, a bounce house, a photo booth and a food truck on site.”
“Participants will also have the opportunity to walk through our Memory Mile to remember babies we’ve lost because of complications from premature birth,” she says.
“As a father and a grandfather, I am delighted that we are able to raise awareness and urgently-needed funds for the March of Dimes mission to prevent birth defects and premature birth,” said John Fischer, CEO of Fischer and Frichtel Custom Homes. Fischer and Frichtel Custom Homes is the Platinum sponsor of St. Louis March for Babies. At the walk festivities, the company will sell raffle tickets for a chance to win a custom playhouse.
Premature birth is the leading cause of death among babies in the United States. It affects about 380,000 babies – that’s 1 in 10 — born each year, including 7,476 in Missouri. Funds raised by March for Babies in St. Louis support local programs such as NICU Family Support at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Mercy St. Louis.
The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines, and breakthroughs. For the latest resources and health information, visit our websites marchofdimes.org and nacersano.org. If you have been affected by prematurity or birth defects, visit our shareyourstory.org community to find comfort and support. For detailed national, state and local perinatal statistics, visit peristats.org. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
The 2017 March for Babies is sponsored nationally by Kmart, Famous Footwear, Macy’s, Cigna, HCA, and regional sponsor Publix Super Markets, Inc. In our community, March for Babies is sponsored by Fischer & Frichtel, Express Scripts, Famous Footwear/Caleres, Mercy health system, Centene Corporation, Cigna, Edward Jones, Purina, Stifel and Emerson.
GUARDE LA FECHA PARA LA MARCHA POR LOS BEBÉS EN ST. LOUIS
March of Dimes celebrará la mayor recaudación de fondos anual para ayudar a los bebés a nacer saludables
ST. LOUIS, 21 de marzo de 2017 – Miles de familias y líderes empresariales locales se unirán el 29 de abril en Forest Park para el evento March for Babies 2017, la caminata de recaudación de fondos más antigua del país, que ayuda a más bebés a sobrevivir y prosperar.
Este año la Familia Embajadora de St. Louis es la familia Wolf. Tricia y Andrew estaban muy entusiasmados de convertirse en padres en el 2015 y esperaban comenzar su familia. La pareja aprendió que esperaban trillizos y Abigail, Madison y Elizabeth llegaron inesperadamente a sólo 24 semanas, pesando sólo 1 libra 10 onzas cada uno. Las niñas sufrieron severas dificultades respiratorias y pasaron sus primeros cinco meses luchando por sus vidad en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos Neonatales de Mercy St. Louis (NICU). Hoy en día, la familia Wolf se dedica a asegurarse de que otros padres no tengan que dejar el hospital sin sus recién nacidos y sean capaces de conocer las alegrías de un niño sano.
La inscripción en el sitio para St. Louis March for Babies comenzará a las 8 am con la caminata de 2 millas comenzando a las 9 am. Los residentes de St. Louis y los alrededores pueden inscribirse hoy en marchforbabies.org/event/stlouismo para comenzar un equipo con compañeros de trabajo, familiares o amigos; o hacer una donación para ayudar a más bebés a tener un comienzo saludable en la vida.
“March for Babies es un evento memorable y gratificante para toda la familia”, dice Stacy Abeles, Directora Ejecutiva de Desarrollo de Mercados de la Marcha de Dimes de St. Louis. “Reconocemos a las familias afectadas por nuestra misión con un Sprint de superhéroe para los niños, cuentas de misiones simbólicas para mamá y papá y un montón de diversión en la zona de los niños. También tendremos un autobús de burbujas, pintura de cara, artistas de globos, una casa de rebote, una cabina fotográfica y un camión de comida en el lugar “.
“Los participantes también tendrán la oportunidad de caminar por nuestra Milla de Memoria para recordar a los bebés que hemos perdido debido a las complicaciones del parto prematuro”, dice.
“Como padre y abuelo, estoy encantado de que podamos crear conciencia y recaudar fondos urgentemente necesarios para la misión de March of Dimes para prevenir defectos de nacimiento y nacimiento prematuro”, dijo John Fischer, CEO de Fischer y Frichtel Custom Homes. Fischer y Frichtel Custom Homes es el patrocinador Platino de St. Louis March for Babies. En las festividades de la caminata, la compañía venderá boletos de la rifa para una ocasión de ganar una casa de juegos personalizada.
El parto prematuro es la principal causa de muerte entre los bebés en los Estados Unidos. Afecta a alrededor de 380.000 bebés – que es uno de cada 10 – nacido cada año, incluyendo 7.476 en Missouri. Los fondos recaudados por March for Babies en St. Louis apoyan programas locales como el Apoyo Familiar NICU en St. Louis Children’s Hospital y Mercy St. Louis.
March of Dimes es la organización líder sin fines de lucro para el embarazo y la salud del bebé. Durante más de 75 años, las madres y los bebés se han beneficiado de la investigación, la educación, las vacunas y los avances de March of Dimes. Para obtener los últimos recursos e información sobre salud, visite nuestros sitios web marchofdimes.org y nacersano.org. Si usted ha sido afectado por prematuridad o defectos de nacimiento, visite nuestra comunidad shareyourstory.org para encontrar consuelo y apoyo. Para obtener estadísticas detalladas nacionales, estatales y locales perinatales, visite peristats.org. Encuentranos en Facebook, Instagram y Twitter.
La Marcha de los Bebés 2017 es patrocinada a nivel nacional por Kmart, Famous Footwear, Macy’s, Cigna, HCA, y el patrocinador regional Publix Super Markets, Inc. En nuestra comunidad, March for Babies es patrocinado por Fischer & Frichtel, Express Scripts, Famous Footwear, Sistema de salud de la misericordia, Corporación Centene, Cigna, Edward Jones, Purina, Stifel y Emerson.