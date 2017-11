Schnucks Ground Beef Sold At Dardenne Prairie Store Sunday

Dardenne Prairie, Mo. – Schnucks is voluntarily recalling 155 pounds of fresh 80/20 ground beef purchased on Sunday Nov. 12 between 10 a.m. and 4p.m.

The recall was initiated after an employee discovered pieces of a tray packaging pad in the grind.

Any customer who purchased the beef between 10 a.m. and 4p.m. on Nov. 12, may return the product to the store for a full refund.

No other stores are affected. Customers with questions may contact customer service at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.