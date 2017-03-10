Scholarship opportunities for Hispanics in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS. MARCH 9. The Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis (HLG), a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit corporation, promote and advance the education of Hispanics in the St. Louis region through an scholarship program. They reward achievement by providing funding for college/university education and/or trade/vocational training.
THE SCHOLARSHIPS
The HLG offers scholarships of $500 and $1,000. The merit-based scholarship recognizes a college/university student’s academic achievement (3.0/4.0 GPA is required minimum). The second award is a need-based financial scholarship for college/university students (2.5/4.0 GPA is required minimum).
Download the HLG scholarship application. The deadline is June 1.
OTHER SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Puerto Rican Society of St. Louis
Society of Hispanic Engineers of St. Louis (SHPE)
Hacemos (AT&T)
Venezuelan Association in Missouri
Grupo Atlántico and Gonzalez Charitable Foundation
Oportunidades de becas para hispanos en St. Louis
ST. LOUIS. MARZO 9. El Grupo de Líderes Hispanos del Gran St. Louis (HLG), una corporación sin fines de lucro 501 (c) (3), promueve la educación de los hispanos en la región de St. Louis a través de un programa de becas. Recompensando los logros, y proporcionando fondos para la educación universitaria y / o la formación profesional.
LAS BECAS
El HLG ofrece becas de $ 500 y $ 1,000. La beca basada en el mérito reconoce el rendimiento académico de un estudiante universitario (3,0 / 4,0 GPA es mínimo requerido). El segundo premio es una beca financiera basada en la necesidad para estudiantes universitarios (2,5 / 4,0 GPA es mínimo requerido).
Descargue la solicitud de beca de HLG aquí. La fecha límite es el 1 de junio.
OTRAS OPORTUNIDADES DE BECAS
Puerto Rican Society of St. Louis
Society of Hispanic Engineers of St. Louis (SHPE)
Hacemos (AT&T)
Venezuelan Association in Missouri
Grupo Atlántico and Gonzalez Charitable Foundation