Scholarship opportunities for Hispanics in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS. MARCH 9. The Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis (HLG), a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit corporation, promote and advance the education of Hispanics in the St. Louis region through an scholarship program. They reward achievement by providing funding for college/university education and/or trade/vocational training.

THE SCHOLARSHIPS

The HLG offers scholarships of $500 and $1,000. The merit-based scholarship recognizes a college/university student’s academic achievement (3.0/4.0 GPA is required minimum). The second award is a need-based financial scholarship for college/university students (2.5/4.0 GPA is required minimum).

Download the HLG scholarship application. The deadline is June 1.

OTHER SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Hispanic ECS Fund

Puerto Rican Society of St. Louis

Society of Hispanic Engineers of St. Louis (SHPE)

Hacemos (AT&T)

Bolivian Society of St. Louis

Venezuelan Association in Missouri

Grupo Atlántico and Gonzalez Charitable Foundation