Scholarship opportunities for Hispanics in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS. MARCH 9. The Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis (HLG), a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit corporation, promote and advance the education of Hispanics in the St. Louis region through an scholarship program. They reward achievement by providing funding for college/university education and/or trade/vocational training.

THE SCHOLARSHIPS

The HLG offers scholarships of $500 and $1,000. The merit-based scholarship recognizes a college/university student’s academic achievement (3.0/4.0 GPA is required minimum). The second award is a need-based financial scholarship for college/university students (2.5/4.0 GPA is required minimum).

Download the HLG scholarship application. The deadline is June 1.

OTHER SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Hispanic ECS Fund

Puerto Rican Society of St. Louis

Society of Hispanic Engineers of St. Louis (SHPE)

Hacemos (AT&T)

Bolivian Society of St. Louis

Venezuelan Association in Missouri

Grupo Atlántico and Gonzalez Charitable Foundation

 

 

 Oportunidades de becas para hispanos en St. Louis

ST. LOUIS. MARZO 9. El Grupo de Líderes Hispanos del Gran St. Louis (HLG), una corporación sin fines de lucro 501 (c) (3), promueve la educación de los hispanos en la región de St. Louis a través de un programa de becas. Recompensando los logros, y proporcionando fondos para la educación universitaria y / o la formación profesional.

LAS BECAS

El HLG ofrece becas de $ 500 y $ 1,000. La beca basada en el mérito reconoce el rendimiento académico de un estudiante universitario (3,0 / 4,0 GPA es mínimo requerido). El segundo premio es una beca financiera basada en la necesidad para estudiantes universitarios (2,5 / 4,0 GPA es mínimo requerido).

Descargue la solicitud de beca de HLG aquí. La fecha límite es el 1 de junio.

OTRAS OPORTUNIDADES DE BECAS

Hispanic ECS Fund

Puerto Rican Society of St. Louis

Society of Hispanic Engineers of St. Louis (SHPE)

Hacemos (AT&T)

Bolivian Society of St. Louis

Venezuelan Association in Missouri

Grupo Atlántico and Gonzalez Charitable Foundation

 

