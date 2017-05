School Bus Accident on I-44

St. Louis, MO. May 11 – A school bus went down an embankment in Kirkwood Thursday morning with thirteen students on board.

According to police, the bus driver was trapped after the bus crashed on westbound Interstate 44 at Lindbergh around 8 a.m.

Seven ambulances responded to the crash scene. Missouri Highway Patrol officials said every child on the bus was injured. Central County Dispatch said 16 patients were taken to the hospital following the crash. The extent of the injuries has not been released.

According to the Parkway School District, the students on the bus were voluntary transfer students who were going to Hanna Woods Elementary School.

Police have closed two lanes of Interstate 44 near the crash, causing traffic to be backed up past Big Bend.