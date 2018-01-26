School Bus Carrying Students Involved in Crash in Creve Coeur

Creve Coeur, Mo. – A school bus carrying kids from the Parkway School District collided with a car in Creve Coeur Friday morning.

The bus was carrying 19 students from Bellerive Elementary School when the crash occurred at Tempo and Olive just after 8:45 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries, but the students are being taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The school district said parents have been notified of the crash.