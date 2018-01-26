Friday , January 26 2018
School Bus Carrying Students Involved in Crash in Creve Coeur

Source: KSDK

 

Creve Coeur, Mo. – A school bus carrying kids from the Parkway School District collided with a car in Creve Coeur Friday morning.

The bus was carrying 19 students from Bellerive Elementary School when the crash occurred at Tempo and Olive just after 8:45 a.m.

 

 

There are no reports of injuries, but the students are being taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The school district said parents have been notified of the crash.

 

 

                                                              


 Autobús escolar que se transportaba estudiantes sufre accidente en Creve Coeur

 

Source: KSDK

 

Creve Coeur, Mo. – Un autobús escolar que transportaba niños del Distrito Escolar de Parkway chocó con un automóvil en Creve Coeur el viernes por la mañana.

El autobús transportaba a 19 estudiantes de la Escuela Primaria Bellerive cuando el accidente ocurrió en Tempo y Olive justo después de las 8:45 a.m.

 

 

No hay informes de lesiones, pero los estudiantes son llevados al hospital como medida de precaución.

El distrito escolar dijo que los padres ya han sido notificados del accidente.

 

                                                              

                                              

 

