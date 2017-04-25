SCHOOL BUS INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT
St. Louis, MO. April 25 – The accident occurred in St. Clair County on 161 near Mascoutah Tuesday morning where a school bus with 25 children students was involved. None of the children were injured.
The school bus was on its way to school in the Mascoutah School District. The children will be taken to school by another bus after having been examined by medics at the accident’s scene.
The other vehicle involved in the accident was a box truck. The driver of the truck is injured and taken to a hospital. The road is being cleared.
AUTOBÚS ESCOLAR INVOLUCRADO EN ACCIDENTE
St. Louis, MO. 25 de abril – El accidente ocurrió en St. Clair County sobre la 161 cerca de Mascoutah este martes por la mañana, donde se vio involucrado un autobús escolar con 25 niños a bordo. Ninguno de los niños sufrió lesiones.
El autobús escolar iba camino a la escuela en el Distrito Escolar de Mascoutah. Los niños serán llevados a la escuela en otro autobús después de haber sido examinados por médicos en la escena del accidente.
El otro vehículo involucrado en el accidente fue un camión. El conductor del camión está lesionado y será trasladado al hospital. Se está despejando la vía.