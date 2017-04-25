SCHOOL BUS INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT

St. Louis, MO. April 25 – The accident occurred in St. Clair County on 161 near Mascoutah Tuesday morning where a school bus with 25 children students was involved. None of the children were injured.

The school bus was on its way to school in the Mascoutah School District. The children will be taken to school by another bus after having been examined by medics at the accident’s scene.

The other vehicle involved in the accident was a box truck. The driver of the truck is injured and taken to a hospital. The road is being cleared.