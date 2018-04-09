SEBASTIÁN YATRA

HAD IT COMING

“POR PERRO” (FOR BEING UNFAITHFUL)

VER VIDEO

THE URBAN SOUND TAKES OVER THIS NEW SINGLE FROM THE COLOMBIAN STAR FEATURING LUIS FIGUEROA AND LARY OVER

(Miami, FL March 30 2018).- Sebastian Yatra tries to forget it, he tries to, but he can’t, he had it coming for being unfaithful “Por Perro”, his new single with the collaboration of Lary Over and Luis Figueroa.

“Por Perro” has Yatra’s characteristic urban sound, produced by the Colombian “Sky” (J Balvin, Juanes, Farruko, among others) and co-produced by the Julca brothers. The music video was shot between the cities of Bogota and Miami and directed by the Venezuelan Nuno Gomes.

Yatra shows that his music transcends any limit, on one hand he has songs with urban rhythms like his recent hit “Sutra” Top 10 in Radio in the US and top positions in all Latin America and on the other hand, he breaks schemes of current music consumption with his latest ballad “No Hay Nadie Más”, the only top-charting ballad on digital platforms such as Spotify and radio charts, spaces dominated by urban music.

Sebastián continues as a coach of La Voz Kids Colombia, while combining this great responsibility with his commitments around America and Europe.

POR PERRO now available on all music platforms

Para más información de Sebastian Yatra visita

FACEBOOK

INSTAGRAM

TWITTER

Roberto Andrade Dirak

Management Global SEBASTIAN YATRA™

About Luis Figueroa

Singer-songwriter Luis Figueroa showcased his natural abilities from an early age in shows such as Star Search, Sábado Gigante and American Idol. This taste of success in the music industry led him to perfect his craft by studying at Berklee College of Music.

While his YouTube covers attracted the interest of Marc Anthony and Magic!, he received undeniable support from his fans when he won his first Premio Juventud for “Favorite Hispanic YouTube Cover Artist”. He wrote the lyrics for the Spanish adaptation of “Cross Your Mind”, the featured track for the 50 Shades Freed soundtrack. Most recently, he composed “Por Perro” which he recorded with Sebastian Yatra and Lary Over.

About Lary Over

Raymond Guevara, better known as Lary Over, is a Puerto Rican singer born and raised in the town of Carolina. Since he was very young he grew up yearning to enter the world of music, taking as inspiration the North American singer Meek Mill.

Lary became a singer in early 2015 where he quickly popularized his first single “Tu Me Enamoraste” with the collaboration of Bryant Myers and Brytiago; with this track he took the Internet by storm and begins his movement and record label Hood Homies. He has also made important collaborations with Anuel AA, Farruko and Darell, among others. Most recently, he composed “Por Perro” which he recorded with Sebastian Yatra and Luis Figuera.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans.

Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company. Find out more at: http://www.universalmusic.com