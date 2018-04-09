SEBASTIÁN YATRA
HAD IT COMING
“POR PERRO” (FOR BEING UNFAITHFUL)
THE URBAN SOUND TAKES OVER THIS NEW SINGLE FROM THE COLOMBIAN STAR FEATURING LUIS FIGUEROA AND LARY OVER
(Miami, FL March 30 2018).- Sebastian Yatra tries to forget it, he tries to, but he can’t, he had it coming for being unfaithful “Por Perro”, his new single with the collaboration of Lary Over and Luis Figueroa.
“Por Perro” has Yatra’s characteristic urban sound, produced by the Colombian “Sky” (J Balvin, Juanes, Farruko, among others) and co-produced by the Julca brothers. The music video was shot between the cities of Bogota and Miami and directed by the Venezuelan Nuno Gomes.
Yatra shows that his music transcends any limit, on one hand he has songs with urban rhythms like his recent hit “Sutra” Top 10 in Radio in the US and top positions in all Latin America and on the other hand, he breaks schemes of current music consumption with his latest ballad “No Hay Nadie Más”, the only top-charting ballad on digital platforms such as Spotify and radio charts, spaces dominated by urban music.
Sebastián continues as a coach of La Voz Kids Colombia, while combining this great responsibility with his commitments around America and Europe.
POR PERRO now available on all music platforms
About Luis Figueroa
Singer-songwriter Luis Figueroa showcased his natural abilities from an early age in shows such as Star Search, Sábado Gigante and American Idol. This taste of success in the music industry led him to perfect his craft by studying at Berklee College of Music.
While his YouTube covers attracted the interest of Marc Anthony and Magic!, he received undeniable support from his fans when he won his first Premio Juventud for “Favorite Hispanic YouTube Cover Artist”. He wrote the lyrics for the Spanish adaptation of “Cross Your Mind”, the featured track for the 50 Shades Freed soundtrack. Most recently, he composed “Por Perro” which he recorded with Sebastian Yatra and Lary Over.
About Lary Over
Raymond Guevara, better known as Lary Over, is a Puerto Rican singer born and raised in the town of Carolina. Since he was very young he grew up yearning to enter the world of music, taking as inspiration the North American singer Meek Mill.
Lary became a singer in early 2015 where he quickly popularized his first single “Tu Me Enamoraste” with the collaboration of Bryant Myers and Brytiago; with this track he took the Internet by storm and begins his movement and record label Hood Homies. He has also made important collaborations with Anuel AA, Farruko and Darell, among others. Most recently, he composed “Por Perro” which he recorded with Sebastian Yatra and Luis Figuera.
EL SONIDO URBANO SE APODERA DEL NUEVO TEMA DEL ARTISTA COLOMBIANO EN COMPAÑÍA DE LUIS FIGUEROA Y LARY OVER
(Miami, FL, 30 de marzo de 2018).- Sebastián Yatra trata de olvidarla, trata pero no puede, todo esto se lo buscó él mismo “Por Perro”, su nueva canción junto al estadounidense de origen latino Luis Figueroa y al puertorriqueño Lary Over.
“Por Perro” tiene el característico sonido urbano de Yatra, producida por el colombiano “Sky” (J Balvin, Juanes, Farruko, entre otros) y coproducida por los hermanos Julca y está apoyado por un excelente video grabado entre las ciudades de Bogotá y Miami, dirigido por el venezolano Nuno Gomes.
Yatra viene de una cadena de hits como “Sutra” Top 10 de radio en US y en toda Latinoamérica y recientemente rompió esquemas de consumo de música con “No Hay Nadie Más”, al ser la única balada en los primeros lugares de plataformas digitales como Spotify y charts de radio, espacios dominados por la música urbana.
Sebastián continúa como coach principal de La Voz Kids Colombia, mientras combina esta gran responsabilidad con sus compromisos alrededor de América y Europa.
POR PERRO Ya está disponible en todas las plataformas digitales
Acerca de Luis Figueroa
El cantante y compositor Luis Figueroa (Puerto Rico) demostró su talento desde temprana edad presentándose en programas como Star Search, Sábado Gigante, y American Idol, que le sirvieron como inspiración para estudiar en Berklee College of Music.
Mientras sus covers de Youtube atrajeron el interés de Marc Anthony y Magic!, recibió el apoyo de sus fanáticos cuando ganó su primer Premio Juventud por “Mejor Cover” de la canción “Flor Pálida”. Luis compuso la letra de la adaptación española de “Cross Your Mind”, la pista destacada de la band sonora 50 Shades Freed; recientemente, escribió el tema “Por Perro” que grabó con Sebastian Yatra y Lary Over.
Acerca de Lary Over
Raymond Guevara mejor conocido como Lary Over es un cantante Puertorriqueño nacido y criado en el pueblo de Carolina que desde muy joven crece añorando incursionar en el mundo de la música tomando como inspiración al cantante norteamericano Meek Mill.
Lary decide lanzarse como cantante a principios del 2015 en donde rápidamente se abre camino, popularizando su primer sencillo “Tu Me Enamoraste” con la colaboración de Bryant Myers y Brytiago es este tema con el cual Lary Over se da a conocer acaparando una gran parte de las redes en donde este comienza lo que él mismo denomina como su movimiento y sello discográfico Hood Homies. También ha realizado importantes colaboraciones con Anuel AA, Farruko y Darell, entre otros ; recientemente escribió el tema “Por Perro” que grabó con Sebastian Yatra y Luis Figueroa.
