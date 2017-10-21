See the Orionid Meteor Shower This Weekend

Orionids tend to be active every year in the month of October, usually peaking around October 20. At its peak, up to 15 meteors are visible every hour.

The best time to view the Orionids is just after midnight and right before dawn.

The Orionid meteor shower is 1 of 2 meteor showers created by debris from Comet Halley. The Eta Aquarids in May is the second meteor shower created by debris left by Comet Halley.

Halley takes around 76 years to make a complete revolution around the Sun. It will next be visible from Earth in 2061.

It’s called Orionids because the meteors seem to emerge or radiate from the constellation Orion.

A First Quarter Moon will make this meteor shower easy to see in both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere. You can easily see a shooting star looking straight up.

