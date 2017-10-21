See the Orionid Meteor Shower This Weekend

Orionids tend to be active every year in the month of October, usually peaking around October 20. At its peak, up to 15 meteors are visible every hour.
The best time to view the Orionids is just after midnight and right before dawn.
The Orionid meteor shower is 1 of 2 meteor showers created by debris from Comet Halley. The Eta Aquarids in May is the second meteor shower created by debris left by Comet Halley.
Halley takes around 76 years to make a complete revolution around the Sun. It will next be visible from Earth in 2061.
It’s called Orionids because the meteors seem to emerge or radiate from the constellation Orion.
A First Quarter Moon will make this meteor shower easy to see in both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere. You can easily see a shooting star looking straight up.
How to Watch Meteor Showers
- Check the weather: Meteors, or shooting stars, are easy to spot, all you need is clear skies and a pair of eyes.
- Get out of town: Find a place as far away as possible from artificial lights
- Prepare to wait: Bring something to sit or lie down on. Star gazing is a waiting game, so get comfortable.
Observa la lluvia de estrellas Oriónidas este fin de semana
Las Oriónidas tienden a estar activas todos los años en el mes de octubre, por lo general alcanzan su pico alrededor del 20 de octubre. En su punto máximo, se ven hasta 15 meteoritos cada hora.
El mejor momento para ver las Oriónidas es justo después de la medianoche y justo antes del amanecer.
La lluvia de Oriónidas es 1 de 2 lluvias de creadas por los desechos del cometa Halley. El Eta Aquarids en mayo es la segunda lluvia de meteoritos creada por los restos dejados por el Cometa Halley.
Halley lleva alrededor de 76 años realizando una revolución completa alrededor del Sol. Será visible desde la Tierra otra vez en 2061.
Se les llama Oriónidas porque los meteoritos parecen emerger o irradiarse desde la constelación de Orión.
Un primer cuarto de Luna hará que esta lluvia de estrellas sea fácil de ver tanto en el hemisferio norte como en el sur. Podrás ver fácilmente una estrella fugaz mirando hacia arriba.
Cómo observar la lluvia de meteoritos
Verifica el clima: los meteoritos, o estrellas fugaces, son fáciles de detectar, todo lo que necesitas es un cielo despejado y un par de ojos.
Sal de la ciudad: encuentra un lugar lo más alejado posible de las luces artificiales.
Prepárate para esperar: lleva algo para sentarte o acostarte. Mirar a las estrellas es un juego de espera, así que ponte cómodo.