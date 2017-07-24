Select Post Offices in Illinois and Missouri to Hold Customer Appreciation Day and Post Office Tours

Illinois & Missouri – On 7/27/2017 select Post Offices in Illinois and Missouri will be hosting a Customer Appreciation Event and provide tours of their facility for local residents.
Beginning at noon, local residents can stop by and meet their Postmaster and enjoy light refreshments. At 2pm (or as needed depending on number of participants) customers will be invited to tour the facility to see firsthand the steps a letter or package must navigate before arriving at their doorstep.
Please check below for a list of participating offices. Post Office addresses and product information can be found at www.usps.com under “Mail & Ship”.
Belleville IL PO – 120 W Washington St – 62220
Belleville IL Dutch Hollow Station – 5731 Mt Pleasant Lane – 62223
Carbondale IL PO – 1301 E Main St – 62901
O’Fallon IL PO – 1111 S Lincoln Ave 62269
Quincy IL PO – 3535 Locust St – 62301
Springfield IL Southwest Station – 1760 Wabash Ave – 62704
Urbana IL PO – 3100 E Tatman Ct – 61802
Arnold MO PO – 1314 Jeffco Blvd – 63010
Ballwin MO PO – 15455 Manchester – 63011
Columbia MO PO – 511 E Walnut St – 65201
Fenton MO PO – 10 Fenton Plaza – 63026
Florissant MO PO – 2200 N Hwy 67 – 63033
O’Fallon MO PO – 401 Church St – 63366
Saint Charles MO Main PO – 1890 First Capital Dr – 63301
Saint Charles MO South – 1600 Woodstone Dr – 63303
Saint Peters MO PO – 7055 Mexico Rd – 63376
STL MO – Clayton Branch – 7750 Maryland Ave – 63105
STL MO – Creve Coeur Branch – 331 N New Ballas Rd -63141
STL MO – Des Peres Branch – 1015 Grupp Rd – 63131
STL MO – Mackenzie Pointe Branch – 7217 Watson Rd – 63119
STL MO – Sappington Branch – 11662 Gravois Rd – 63126
STL MO – South County Branch – 5636 Telegraph Rd – 63129
A large quantity of the new (heat sensitive) Solar Eclipse Stamp have arrived and will be available for purchase at the window.
Selectas Oficinas de Correos en Illinois y Missouri realizarán Día de Agradecimiento al Cliente y Tours en las Oficinas de Correos
Illinois y Missouri – El 7/27/2017 selectas Oficinas de Correos en Illinois y Missouri serán anfitrionas de un evento de Agradecimiento al Cliente y ofrecerán tours en sus instalaciones para los residentes locales.
Comenzando a mediodía, los residentes locales pueden pasar y conocer a Administrador de Correos y disfrutar de un ligero refrigerio. A las 2pm (o según sea necesario dependiendo del número de participantes) los clientes serán invitados a recorrer las instalaciones para ver de primera mano los pasos que una carta o paquete debe navegar antes de llegar a su puerta.
A continuación la lista de las oficinas participantes. Las direcciones de las oficinas de correos e información sobre los productos pueden encontrarse en www.usps.com bajo “Mail & Ship”.
Belleville IL PO – 120 W Washington St – 62220
Belleville IL Dutch Hollow Station – 5731 Mt Pleasant Lane – 62223
Carbondale IL PO – 1301 E Main St – 62901
O’Fallon IL PO – 1111 S Lincoln Ave 62269
Quincy IL PO – 3535 Locust St – 62301
Springfield IL Southwest Station – 1760 Wabash Ave – 62704
Urbana IL PO – 3100 E Tatman Ct – 61802
Arnold MO PO – 1314 Jeffco Blvd – 63010
Ballwin MO PO – 15455 Manchester – 63011
Columbia MO PO – 511 E Walnut St – 65201
Fenton MO PO – 10 Fenton Plaza – 63026
Florissant MO PO – 2200 N Hwy 67 – 63033
O’Fallon MO PO – 401 Church St – 63366
Saint Charles MO Main PO – 1890 First Capital Dr – 63301
Saint Charles MO South – 1600 Woodstone Dr – 63303
Saint Peters MO PO – 7055 Mexico Rd – 63376
STL MO – Clayton Branch – 7750 Maryland Ave – 63105
STL MO – Creve Coeur Branch – 331 N New Ballas Rd -63141
STL MO – Des Peres Branch – 1015 Grupp Rd – 63131
STL MO – Mackenzie Pointe Branch – 7217 Watson Rd – 63119
STL MO – Sappington Branch – 11662 Gravois Rd – 63126
STL MO – South County Branch – 5636 Telegraph Rd – 63129
Ha llegado una gran cantidad del nuevo timbre postal del Eclipse Solar (sensible al calor) y estará a la venta en la ventanilla.