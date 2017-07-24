Select Post Offices in Illinois and Missouri to Hold Customer Appreciation Day and Post Office Tours

Illinois & Missouri – On 7/27/2017 select Post Offices in Illinois and Missouri will be hosting a Customer Appreciation Event and provide tours of their facility for local residents.

Beginning at noon, local residents can stop by and meet their Postmaster and enjoy light refreshments. At 2pm (or as needed depending on number of participants) customers will be invited to tour the facility to see firsthand the steps a letter or package must navigate before arriving at their doorstep.

Please check below for a list of participating offices. Post Office addresses and product information can be found at www.usps.com under “Mail & Ship”.

Belleville IL PO – 120 W Washington St – 62220

Belleville IL Dutch Hollow Station – 5731 Mt Pleasant Lane – 62223

Carbondale IL PO – 1301 E Main St – 62901

O’Fallon IL PO – 1111 S Lincoln Ave 62269

Quincy IL PO – 3535 Locust St – 62301

Springfield IL Southwest Station – 1760 Wabash Ave – 62704

Urbana IL PO – 3100 E Tatman Ct – 61802

Arnold MO PO – 1314 Jeffco Blvd – 63010

Ballwin MO PO – 15455 Manchester – 63011

Columbia MO PO – 511 E Walnut St – 65201

Fenton MO PO – 10 Fenton Plaza – 63026

Florissant MO PO – 2200 N Hwy 67 – 63033

O’Fallon MO PO – 401 Church St – 63366

Saint Charles MO Main PO – 1890 First Capital Dr – 63301

Saint Charles MO South – 1600 Woodstone Dr – 63303

Saint Peters MO PO – 7055 Mexico Rd – 63376

STL MO – Clayton Branch – 7750 Maryland Ave – 63105

STL MO – Creve Coeur Branch – 331 N New Ballas Rd -63141

STL MO – Des Peres Branch – 1015 Grupp Rd – 63131

STL MO – Mackenzie Pointe Branch – 7217 Watson Rd – 63119

STL MO – Sappington Branch – 11662 Gravois Rd – 63126

STL MO – South County Branch – 5636 Telegraph Rd – 63129

A large quantity of the new (heat sensitive) Solar Eclipse Stamp have arrived and will be available for purchase at the window.