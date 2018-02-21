Semi Carrying Latex Paint Overturns in Jefferson Co.

A semi-truck carrying 43,000 pounds of latex paint overturned in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.
The scene is near Old Highway M and Kneff Road, but the truck is off the roadway and near a creek. There are no injuries reported.
No paint is believed to be leaking from the truck.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Hazmat crews have been notified.
Camión con pintura de látex se voltea en Jefferson Co.
Un camión que transportaba 43,000 libras de pintura de látex volcó en Jefferson County el miércoles por la mañana.
La escena está cerca de Old Highway M y Kneff Road, pero el camión está fuera de la carretera y cerca de un arroyo. No hay informes de lesiones.
No se cree que haya fuga de pintura del camión.
El Departamento de Recursos Naturales de Missouri y los equipos de Hazmat (Materiales Peligrosos) ya han sido notificados del accidente.