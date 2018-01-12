Sen. Durbin Says Trump Said Vulgar, Racist Remarks

St. Louis – Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin told reporters President Donald Trump said ‘things that were hate-filled, vile and racist’ during a meeting in the Oval Office.
“I cannot believe that in the history of the White House, in that Oval Office, any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday,” Sen. Durbin said.
Reports surfaced Thursday night that President Trump questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and ‘shithole countries’ in Africa rather than places like Norway.
Sen. Durbin, who was one of several lawmakers in the meeting with President Trump Thursday, spoke to reporters Friday morning and said the president made the remarks during the meeting.
“He said, ‘Haitians, do we need more Haitians?’ and then he went on and he started to describe the immigration from Africa that was being protected in this bipartisan measure, that’s when he used these vile and vulgar comments, calling the nations they come from ‘shitholes,’ the exact word used by the president,” he said.
Friday morning, President Trump took to Twitter to deny using the language, tweeting: “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!”
Sen. Durbin said of the comments he’s seen in the press regarding the meeting, he has “not read one of them that’s inaccurate.”
Senador Durbin: Trump hizo comentarios vulgares y racistas
St. Louis – El senador de Illinois Dick Durbin dijo a los periodistas que el presidente Donald Trump dijo ‘cosas llenas de odio, viles y racistas’ durante una reunión en la Oficina Oval.
“No puedo creer que en la historia de la Casa Blanca, en esa Oficina Oval, cualquier presidente haya pronunciado alguna vez las palabras que escuché personalmente de nuestro presidente ayer”, dijo el senador Durbin.
Los comentarios surgieron la noche del jueves cuando el presidente Trump cuestionó por qué Estados Unidos aceptaría más inmigrantes de Haití y ‘países de mierda’ en África en lugar de países como Noruega.
El senador Durbin, quien fue uno de varios legisladores en la reunión con el presidente Trump el jueves, habló con los reporteros el viernes por la mañana y dijo que el presidente hizo las declaraciones durante la reunión.
“Dijo: ‘Haitianos, ¿necesitamos más haitianos?’, Y luego continuó describiendo la inmigración de África que estaba siendo protegida con esta medida bipartidista, fue entonces cuando utilizó estos comentarios viles y vulgares, llamando a los países de donde provienen “países de mierda”, esa fue la palabra exacta que usó el presidente”, dijo.
El viernes por la mañana, el presidente Trump usó Twitter para negar el uso de las expresiones, tuiteando: “El lenguaje utilizado por mí en la reunión de DACA fue difícil, pero este no fue el lenguaje utilizado. Lo que fue realmente difícil fue la estrambótica propuesta, ¡un gran revés para DACA! ”
El senador Durbin dijo acerca de los comentarios sobre la reunión que ha visto en la prensa que “no ha leído ninguno que no sea cierto”.