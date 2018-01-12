Sen. Durbin Says Trump Said Vulgar, Racist Remarks

St. Louis – Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin told reporters President Donald Trump said ‘things that were hate-filled, vile and racist’ during a meeting in the Oval Office.

“I cannot believe that in the history of the White House, in that Oval Office, any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday,” Sen. Durbin said.

Reports surfaced Thursday night that President Trump questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and ‘shithole countries’ in Africa rather than places like Norway.

Sen. Durbin, who was one of several lawmakers in the meeting with President Trump Thursday, spoke to reporters Friday morning and said the president made the remarks during the meeting.

“He said, ‘Haitians, do we need more Haitians?’ and then he went on and he started to describe the immigration from Africa that was being protected in this bipartisan measure, that’s when he used these vile and vulgar comments, calling the nations they come from ‘shitholes,’ the exact word used by the president,” he said.

Friday morning, President Trump took to Twitter to deny using the language, tweeting: “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!”

Sen. Durbin said of the comments he’s seen in the press regarding the meeting, he has “not read one of them that’s inaccurate.”