Senator Dianne Feinstein criticizes Trump’s embassy move

Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., was one of the few Democrats to state that the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem is a mistake, and said that the decision should have been delayed until a peace agreement was reached with the Palestinians.

“The location of the embassy is a final-status issue that should have been resolved as part of peace negotiations where both sides benefit, not just one side. Israel will only know true security when it is at peace with its neighbors,” she said.

Feinstein noted the dozens of Palestinians who were killed as part of the violent protests against the new embassy, in Gaza. She said the American president should also pay attention to them.

“Today’s protests in Gaza have left more than 40 Palestinians dead and hundreds more injured – it’s just heartbreaking. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is desperate. Instead of cutting aid, the Trump administration must restore our leadership role and do what it can to alleviate the Palestinians’ suffering,” the senator said.

She added, “In the aftermath of the embassy opening today, the Trump administration should state unequivocal support for a two-state solution and work with out allies to restart talks between the Palestinians and Israelis so that a more secure future for all can be achieved.”

Feinstein broke with most Democrats, who supported the president’s decision of changing the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.