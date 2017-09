Friday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day — the most popular of the coffee holidays. This is the day when most national coffee chains (and many local ones) show appreciation for their customers by handing out free coffee. However, some require coupons or a purchase.

This year’s participants include:

Dunkin’ Donuts: One free medium hot coffee with the purchase of a medium or larger hot coffee.

One free medium hot coffee with the purchase of a medium or larger hot coffee. Krispy Kreme: A free cup of hot coffee of any size, or a small iced coffee each day from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

A free cup of hot coffee of any size, or a small iced coffee each day from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. Peet’s Coffee:25 percent off coffee beans along with a free medium coffee or tea to anyone who buys a bag. You also get 25 percent off coffee online using the code “coffeeday17.”

McDonald’s : McDonald’s is continuing its current promotion of any small McCafe beverage for $2.

: McDonald’s is continuing its current promotion of any small McCafe beverage for $2. Keurig: Keurig will be offering 20 percent off all coffee pods purchased through its website between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 if customers use the code “celebrate.”

Keurig will be offering 20 percent off all coffee pods purchased through its website between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 if customers use the code “celebrate.” 7-Eleven:Customers can get a free, medium hot coffee between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on National Coffee Day.

Of course, you can always celebrate on your own just by drinking a nice cup of coffee at home.