Sessions: I never told Trump that Obama had wiretapped him

Washington, March 15. US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday that he never told President Donald Trump that his predecessor, Barack Obama, had ordered his conversations recorded in Trump Tower in Manhattan during the presidential campaign.

In a tweet posted in early March, the president said “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, said Wednesday that “we don’t have any evidence” to back up Trump’s claim that his phones were tapped by Obama, adding that he did not believe it occurred. “We don’t have any evidence that that took place,” Nunes said at a press conference.