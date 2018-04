Seven-year old dies after accidental shooting

Jermon Perry, a seven-year-old boy, was accidentally shot in the head by his five-year-old brother on Saturday, after he found their dad’s gun.

Police were called at around 2:30 pm to the 3100 block of California Avenue, for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Jermon Perry with a gunshot wound to the head, they rushed him to the hospital but, sadly, Perry passed away later that day.

Erica Jones, a relative that’s acting as spokesman for the family, said they believe Jermon’s 5-year-old brother walked into his parents’ bedroom looking for candy. When he opened a dresser drawer, he found his father’s gun and carried it back to his brother’s bedroom.

The gun belonged to Jermon’s father, Jericho Perry, who had a concealed carry permit. Jericho Perry had just gone outside to help a relative and Jermon’s mother, Michelle Lawson, was in the kitchen when she heard the shot.

Police said they aren’t pursuing any criminal action but they are investigating who was taking care of the kids at the time and how the gun ended up around children.