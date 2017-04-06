Several children injured in bus accident in O’Fallon, Mo.

4 children were on a bus that rolled into an embankment in O'Fallon, Mo. Wednesday. Credit: KMOV

 O’FALLON, MO. APRIL 5.  An accident happened around 5:00 p.m. on Hickory Hill Drive in O’Fallon, Mo. Wednesday afternoon, when a  bus with four children on board crashed.

The children are students  from Forest Park Elementary School and suffered minor injuries. The driver was taken  to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the bus rolled into an embankment and then hit a tree.

 

 Varios niños heridos en un accidente de autobús en O’Fallon, MO

O’FALLON, MO. ABRIL 5. Un accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 5:00 p.m en Hickory Hill Drive en O’Fallon, Mo. el miércoles por la tarde, cuando un autobús con cuatro niños a bordo se estrelló.

Los niños son estudiantes de la Escuela Primaria Forest Park y sufrieron heridas leves. El conductor fue llevado a un hospital con lesiones que no amenazaban su vida.

Las autoridades dijeron que el autobús rodó en un terraplén y luego golpeó un árbol.

 

 

 

