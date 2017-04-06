Several children injured in bus accident in O’Fallon, Mo.
O’FALLON, MO. APRIL 5. An accident happened around 5:00 p.m. on Hickory Hill Drive in O’Fallon, Mo. Wednesday afternoon, when a bus with four children on board crashed.
The children are students from Forest Park Elementary School and suffered minor injuries. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities said the bus rolled into an embankment and then hit a tree.
Varios niños heridos en un accidente de autobús en O’Fallon, MO
O’FALLON, MO. ABRIL 5. Un accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 5:00 p.m en Hickory Hill Drive en O’Fallon, Mo. el miércoles por la tarde, cuando un autobús con cuatro niños a bordo se estrelló.
Los niños son estudiantes de la Escuela Primaria Forest Park y sufrieron heridas leves. El conductor fue llevado a un hospital con lesiones que no amenazaban su vida.
Las autoridades dijeron que el autobús rodó en un terraplén y luego golpeó un árbol.