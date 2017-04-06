Several children injured in bus accident in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON, MO. APRIL 5. An accident happened around 5:00 p.m. on Hickory Hill Drive in O’Fallon, Mo. Wednesday afternoon, when a bus with four children on board crashed.

The children are students from Forest Park Elementary School and suffered minor injuries. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the bus rolled into an embankment and then hit a tree.