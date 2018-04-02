Severe weather for St Louis on Monday night and Tuesday

After a cold Monday morning and afternoon, a warm front will arrive in St Louis this Monday night, raising temperatures but bringing thunderstorms all through the night and Tuesday. These thunderstorms will be capable of strong wind, hail and an outside chance of a quick spin-up tornado within the line of storms, as Fox2Now St. Louis reports.

But as these storms will be fast-moving, things will turn colder and dryer again by Tuesday night. The tornado threat is a marginal, with a higher threat east of the Mississippi River. However, the wind gusts will be prevalent in the whole St. Louis area reaching speeds up to 40 miles per hour.

Because of all this, it is recommended to stay inside and not drive unless necessary, particularly Monday night, since the scattered showers may be accompanied by a patchy dense fog.

Dave Murray, meteorologist at Fox2Now reports that the weather will be dryer on Wednesday and Thursday, so the Cardinals home opener will be chilly, but otherwise okay.



