Severe weather for St Louis on Monday night and Tuesday

After a cold Monday morning and afternoon, a warm front will arrive in St Louis this Monday night, raising temperatures but bringing thunderstorms all through the night and Tuesday. These thunderstorms will be capable of strong wind, hail and an outside chance of a quick spin-up tornado within the line of storms, as Fox2Now St. Louis reports.
But as these storms will be fast-moving, things will turn colder and dryer again by Tuesday night. The tornado threat is a marginal, with a higher threat east of the Mississippi River. However, the wind gusts will be prevalent in the whole St. Louis area reaching speeds up to 40 miles per hour.
Because of all this, it is recommended to stay inside and not drive unless necessary, particularly Monday night, since the scattered showers may be accompanied by a patchy dense fog.
Dave Murray, meteorologist at Fox2Now reports that the weather will be dryer on Wednesday and Thursday, so the Cardinals home opener will be chilly, but otherwise okay.
Clima severo para St. Louis el lunes por la noche y el martes
Después de un frío lunes por la mañana y por la tarde, un frente cálido llegará a San Luis este lunes por la noche, elevando las temperaturas pero trayendo tormentas eléctricas durante toda la noche y el martes. Estas tormentas eléctricas serán capaces de fuertes vientos, granizo y la posibilidad de un tornado de giro rápido dentro de la línea de tormentas, como informa Fox2Now St. Louis.
Ya que estas tormentas se moverán rápidamente, las cosas se volverán más frías y secas nuevamente el martes en la noche. La amenaza del tornado es marginal, con una amenaza mayor al este del río Mississippi. Sin embargo, las ráfagas de viento prevalecerán en toda el área de St. Louis alcanzando velocidades de hasta 40 millas por hora.
Debido a todo esto, se recomienda permanecer dentro y no conducir a menos que sea necesario, especialmente el lunes por la noche, ya que las lluvias dispersas pueden ir acompañadas de una niebla densa y desigual.
Dave Murray, meteorólogo de Fox2Now informa que el clima será más seco el miércoles y jueves, por lo que el primer partido en casa de los Cardinals será frío, pero gozará de mejor clima.