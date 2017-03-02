Sheriff’s deputy shot at southwest Missouri motel
JOPLIN, MO. MARCH 2. A southwest Missouri sheriff’s deputy was shot Wednesday at an Econo Lodge during an operation by the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team.
narcotics officers were serving a search warrant at Joplin motel when the incident happened. The officer was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
The shooter was holed up in the hotel after the shooting.
El suplente del sheriff fue herido en un motel al suroeste de Missouri
JOPLIN, MO. 2 de marzo. Un suplente del Sheriff del suroeste de Missouri fue herido el miércoles en un Econo Lodge durante una operación del Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team.
Los oficiales de narcóticos estaban cumpliendo una orden de registro en el motel de Joplin, cuando ocurrió el incidente. El oficial fue trasladado en ambulancia a un hospital.
El tirador fue retenido en el hotel después del tiroteo.