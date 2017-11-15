Wednesday , November 15 2017
Shooting near California Elementary School Leaves Three Dead

At least three dead after shooting at elementary school in Northern California. Photo Credit: ITV.com

 

Red Bluff, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.

It’s not clear if the shooter is included among the dead Tuesday

 

Multiple dead at California elementary school. Photo Credit: WJLA

 

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston tells a TV station in the city of Chico that officers are investigating at least five crime scenes in and around the school in Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento.

 

                                                              


 Tiroteo cerca de una escuela primaria en California deja tres muertos

 

At least three dead after shooting at elementary school in Northern California. Photo Credit: ITV.com

 

Red Bluff, California – Las autoridades dicen que tres personas murieron en varios tiroteos en múltiples localidades del norte rural de California, y que el tirador fue abatido por las autoridades. Estudiantes también recibieron disparos y heridas en una escuela primaria.

No está claro si el tirador está incluido entre los tres muertos de este martes.

 

Multiple dead at California elementary school. Photo Credit: WJLA

 

NOTICIA DE ÚLTIMA HORA: Al menos 3 muertos por tiroteo en Tehama Co., el cual inició en una casa y terminó en una escuela. El tirador fue abatido por la policía. pic.twitter.com/xIKvyIxq4y

– Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) 14 de noviembre de 2017

El asistente del sheriff del condado de Tehama, Phil Johnston, le dijo a un canal de televisión en la ciudad de Chico que los oficiales están investigando al menos cinco escenas del crimen en la escuela Rancho Tehama Reserve, a unos 130 kilómetros al norte de Sacramento.

 

 

                                                              


 

