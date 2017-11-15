Shooting near California Elementary School Leaves Three Dead

Red Bluff, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.
It’s not clear if the shooter is included among the dead Tuesday
BREAKING: At least 3 dead in shooting in Tehama Co. it started at a home and moved to the school. Shooter shot and killed by police. pic.twitter.com/xIKvyIxq4y
— Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 14, 2017
Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston tells a TV station in the city of Chico that officers are investigating at least five crime scenes in and around the school in Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento.
Tiroteo cerca de una escuela primaria en California deja tres muertos
Red Bluff, California – Las autoridades dicen que tres personas murieron en varios tiroteos en múltiples localidades del norte rural de California, y que el tirador fue abatido por las autoridades. Estudiantes también recibieron disparos y heridas en una escuela primaria.
No está claro si el tirador está incluido entre los tres muertos de este martes.
NOTICIA DE ÚLTIMA HORA: Al menos 3 muertos por tiroteo en Tehama Co., el cual inició en una casa y terminó en una escuela. El tirador fue abatido por la policía. pic.twitter.com/xIKvyIxq4y
– Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) 14 de noviembre de 2017
El asistente del sheriff del condado de Tehama, Phil Johnston, le dijo a un canal de televisión en la ciudad de Chico que los oficiales están investigando al menos cinco escenas del crimen en la escuela Rancho Tehama Reserve, a unos 130 kilómetros al norte de Sacramento.