Shootout erupts at St. Louis club

The call to police came in at around 11:30 pm Wednesday night, after a brawl inside Mood Lounge, a nightclub just west of downtown St. Louis led to gunfire, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting.

The club was hosting an open-mike rap battle, said Ronald Walls, a local rapper, when a performer took the stage and enraged a group in the venue that then started throwing chairs and flipping tables over. “Somebody got shoved, they shoved back and the whole place just erupted into a riot,” said Walls. Walls recalled that then people went to their cars and retrieved guns, and that’s when the shootout started.

Police reported five injured with gunshot wounds, but none appeared to be life-threatening. Several people were taken from the club on stretchers, and the windows of the club were shattered from the bullets.

According to KMOV, this is the same club where a shooting erupted on March 2, which left three people wounded.