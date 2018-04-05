Shootout erupts at St. Louis club

The call to police came in at around 11:30 pm Wednesday night, after a brawl inside Mood Lounge, a nightclub just west of downtown St. Louis led to gunfire, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting.
The club was hosting an open-mike rap battle, said Ronald Walls, a local rapper, when a performer took the stage and enraged a group in the venue that then started throwing chairs and flipping tables over. “Somebody got shoved, they shoved back and the whole place just erupted into a riot,” said Walls. Walls recalled that then people went to their cars and retrieved guns, and that’s when the shootout started.
Police reported five injured with gunshot wounds, but none appeared to be life-threatening. Several people were taken from the club on stretchers, and the windows of the club were shattered from the bullets.
According to KMOV, this is the same club where a shooting erupted on March 2, which left three people wounded.
Tiroteo en club de St. Louis
La llamada a la policía llegó alrededor de las 11:30 p.m. la noche del miércoles, luego de que una pelea dentro del club nocturno Mood Lounge, al oeste del centro de St. Louis, terminara en disparos, informa el St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
El club estaba organizando una batalla de rap, dijo Ronald Walls, rapero local, cuando un intérprete subió al escenario y enfureció a un grupo del lugar, que luego comenzó a tirar sillas y voltear las mesas. “Alguien fue empujado, él respondió y todo el lugar estalló en disturbios”, dijo Walls. Walls relató que luego la gente fue a sus autos y sacó armas, y ahí fue cuando comenzó el tiroteo.
La policía informó de cinco heridos de bala, pero ninguno parecía tener heridas que amenazaran su vida. Varias personas fueron sacadas del club en camillas, y las ventanas del club fueron destrozadas por las balas.
Según KMOV, este es el mismo club donde se produjo un tiroteo el 2 de marzo, que dejó tres personas heridas.