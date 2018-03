Shulkin is ousted as VA Secretary; replaced by White House doctor

David Shulkin has been ousted as Veterans Affairs Secretary and replaced by White House doctor Ronny Jackson, in the latest change in the Trump administration’s staff.

On Wednesday, president Donald Trump said in a statement, “I appreciate the work of Dr. David Shulkin and the many great things we did together at Veteran Affairs, including the VA Accountability Act that he was helpful in getting passed. He has been a great supporter of veterans across the country and I am grateful for his service.”

Shulkin had been in hot water after a trip to Europe last summer drew criticism from officials for his improper use of travel expenses. Trump had also reportedly been frustrated with him because he was not doing enough to advance Trump’s goal of privatizing veterans’ health care.

Shulkin had been the only cabinet nominee to be unanimously approved by Congress. His dismissal has been received with skepticism by Democrats who say they will watch Jackson, his replacement, closely. Nancy Pelosi, the House minority leader, warned that by firing Shulkin, “the president has openly encouraged and embraced Koch brothers-led forces as they work around Congress and behind closed doors to dismantle veterans’ health care.”

Ronny Jackson, the White House doctor, came into the spotlight earlier this year when he addressed the media over concerns for the president’s health.