Siera Bearchell, The beauty queen who broke stereotypes in Miss Universe
By: Isabel Diaz del Castillo
Last January, the most beautiful women in the world gathered in Lapu-Lapu city in the Philippines, to choose the most beautiful among them and in the universe. As it is traditionally, we see women with beautiful faces, slim and stylized bodies in the runaway before millions of people who are following the event around the world. Although Iris Mittenaere, from France, won this year, two women stole the attention: co-host Ashley Graham, a popular plus size model, and Miss Canada, Siera Bearchell, who was a victim of bullying in Social media for not meeting the physical standards that a beauty queen is supposed to meet.
Watching Siera modeling in her swimsuit was probably surprising to many, but certainly, for many women it was comforting and refreshing. Finally, one of us, a woman who does not have perfect measures, a woman who is comfortable in her own skin and did not fear to show the world that she did not need to be “perfect” to be beautiful. Siera represented the ones who cannot lose those extra pounds, the ones that have cellulite, the ones that because of beauty standards in advertisement have felt the pressure of fitting a mold, making us go in stormy diets and strenuous exercise. Siera reminded us that we can dare to show ourselves as we are, that no one can judge us, that we can shine for our inner strength, that our imperfections make us unique and perfect, and that true beauty is in accepting and loving ourselves.
Bierchell did not allow the criticism of her body to minimize her, on the contrary, she decided to face them defending her right to be herself, promoting respect, self-esteem and highlighting the qualities that make her beautiful inside and are reflected on the outside. Siera is determined to help empower other women so they will not be afraid to break stereotypes and above all, they will love and accept themselves, and will dare to fight for their dreams.
Red Latina spoke with the 24-year-old businesswoman and law student about her experience in Miss Universe, and her perception of beauty and the attributes that make a woman powerful.
R.L: How did your participation in Miss Universe influenced other women?
S.B: My main intention when I went to compete at Miss Universe was to remain true to myself. I did not want to change who I was to try and win the title. If I were to bring home the Crown to Canada, I wanted it to be authentic and genuine to who I am as a person. I believe my authenticity was what allowed me to connect to women around the world. As women, we are constantly told to fit in to this particular mould to be beautiful. We are told to lose weight, smooth our skin, shrink our waists and wear the most fashionable clothes to be truly beautiful. I wanted to show women around the world that you don’t need any of these things to be beautiful.
R.L: What inspired you to break the stereotypes of traditional beauty in a pageant?
S.B: I did not set out with the intention to break the stereotypes of traditional beauty. It just kind of happened. As mentioned above, I vowed to myself that I would remain true to myself while at Miss Universe. I wanted to show women that you can find success in all areas of life by being true to yourself and loving yourself for who you are rather than changing yourself to be something, you are not.
R.L: What does make a woman beautiful?
S.B: All women are beautiful. When a woman is confident, in who she is and comfortable in her own skin, her inner beauty radiates outwards. People are attracted to confidence. True beauty, validation and self-worth all stem from within. When a woman is confident with who she is and remains true to herself that is what makes her beautiful.
R.L: What does make a woman powerful?
S.B: A woman who is not afraid to be herself is powerful. A woman who is confident with who she is, is powerful. A woman who is courageous is powerful. All women are powerful, they just need the reassurance to understand that power.
R.L: What is the best way to empower other woman?
S.B: The best way to empower women is to lift each other up. Women need to support other women in order to move forward and progress with women’s rights and advocacies.
Siera is an example and a role model for the future generations of women. Her participation in the world’s most popular beauty pageant and having Ashley Graham as co –host, show us that the moment of change has come. It is possible to shine with our intelligence, the beauty of our soul and our heart. The true power of a woman is in her self-confidence, and in understanding that her beauty lies in self-acceptance and self-love.
Siera Bearchell, la reina que rompió los estereotipos de belleza en Miss Universo
Por: Isabel Diaz del Castillo
El pasado mes de enero, las mujeres más bellas del mundo se dieron cita en la ciudad de Lapu-Lapu en las Filipinas, para escoger a la más bella del universo. Como ha sido tradicional, mujeres con rostros hermosos, cuerpos delgados y estilizados fueron vistas desfilando ante millones de personas que siguen el evento en todo el mundo. Si bien el certamen fue ganado por la representante de Francia, Iris Mittenaere, la atención se la robaron dos mujeres: la co- presentadora Ashley Graham, una popular modelo de tallas grandes y la representante de Canadá Siera Bearchell, que fue víctima del matoneo en las redes sociales por no ser lo suficientemente delgada, y no llenar los estándares físicos que una reina de belleza supuestamente debiera cumplir.
Ver a Siera modelando en traje de baño durante el concurso fue para algunos sorprendente, pero sin duda para muchas mujeres fue reconfortante y refrescante. Al fin una de nosotras que tenía un cuerpo sin medidas perfectas, una mujer que estaba cómoda en su propia piel, no temió mostrarle al mundo que no necesitaba ser “perfecta” para ser hermosa. Siera nos reivindicó a todas esa noche, a las que no podemos perder esos kilos demás, a las que tenemos celulitis, a las que los anuncios y estándares de belleza en la publicidad nos han presionado y hecho sentir que tenemos que llenar un molde, llevándonos a dietas tormentosas y jornadas extenuantes de ejercicio. Siera nos recordó que todas podíamos atrevernos a mostrarnos como somos, que nadie nos podía juzgar, que podíamos brillar por nuestra fuerza interior, que nuestras imperfecciones nos hacían únicas y perfectas, y que la verdadera belleza estaba en aceptarse y amarse.
Bierchell no permitió que los ataques sobre su cuerpo la minimizaran, al contrario decidió enfrentarlos defendiendo su derecho a ser ella misma, promoviendo el respeto, el amor propio y destacando las cualidades que la hacen hermosa por dentro y que se reflejan por fuera. Siera se ha propuesto ayudar a empoderar a otras mujeres para que no teman romper los estereotipos y sobretodo se amen, se acepten y se atrevan a luchar por sus sueños.
Red Latina habló con la empresaria y estudiante de Derecho de 24 años de edad, sobre su experiencia en Miss Universo, el concepto de belleza y las aptitudes que hacen a una mujer poderosa.
R.L: ¿Cómo influyó en otras mujeres su participación en Miss Universo?
S.B: Mi intención principal cuando fui a competir en Miss Universo fue permanecer fiel a mí misma. No quería cambiar quién era yo para tratar de ganar el título. Si yo iba a traer la corona a Canadá, quería que fuera por ser auténtica y genuina a quien soy como persona. Creo que mi autenticidad fue lo que me permitió conectarme con mujeres de todo el mundo. Como mujeres nos dicen constantemente que debemos encajar en un molde particular para ser hermosas. Nos dicen que hay que bajar de peso, suavizar nuestra piel, reducir nuestra cintura y usar la ropa de moda para ser verdaderamente lindas. Quería mostrarles a las mujeres de todo el mundo que no necesitan ninguna de estas cosas para ser bellas.
R.L: ¿Qué le inspiró a romper los estereotipos de la belleza tradicional en un concurso?
S.B: No empecé con la intención de romper los estereotipos de la belleza tradicional. Simplemente ocurrió. Como mencioné anteriormente, me juré a mí misma que permanecería fiel a quien soy cuando fui Miss Universo. Yo quería demostrarles a las mujeres que pueden encontrar el éxito en todas las áreas de la vida siendo fieles y amándose a sí mismas por lo que son, en lugar de cambiar y convertirse en algo que no son.
R.L: ¿Qué hace a una mujer hermosa?
S.B: Todas las mujeres son hermosas. Cuando una mujer confía en quién es y se siente cómoda en su propia piel, su belleza interior se irradia hacia el exterior. La gente se siente atraída por la confianza. La verdadera belleza, la validación y la autoestima provienen de adentro. Cuando una mujer confía en quién es y permanece fiel a sí misma, eso es lo que la hace hermosa.
R.L: ¿Qué hace que una mujer sea poderosa?
S.B: Una mujer que no tiene miedo de ser ella misma, es poderosa. Una mujer que confía en quién es, es poderosa. Una mujer valiente es poderosa. Todas las mujeres son poderosas, sólo necesitan la tranquilidad para entender ese poder.
R.L: ¿Cuál es la mejor manera de empoderar a otras mujeres?
S.B: La mejor manera de empoderar a las mujeres es animarse unas a otras. Las mujeres necesitan apoyar a otras mujeres para avanzar y progresar por los derechos de las mujeres y sus abogacías.
Siera es un ejemplo y un modelo a seguir para futuras generaciones de mujeres. Su participación en el concurso de belleza más popular del mundo y la presentación de Ashley Graham, nos demuestran que el momento del cambio ha llegado. Es posible brillar con nuestra inteligencia, la belleza de nuestra alma y nuestro corazón. El verdadero poder de una mujer está en su seguridad, y en entender que su belleza reside en la aceptación y el amor por sí misma.