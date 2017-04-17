Siera Bearchell, The beauty queen who broke stereotypes in Miss Universe

By: Isabel Diaz del Castillo

Last January, the most beautiful women in the world gathered in Lapu-Lapu city in the Philippines, to choose the most beautiful among them and in the universe. As it is traditionally, we see women with beautiful faces, slim and stylized bodies in the runaway before millions of people who are following the event around the world. Although Iris Mittenaere, from France, won this year, two women stole the attention: co-host Ashley Graham, a popular plus size model, and Miss Canada, Siera Bearchell, who was a victim of bullying in Social media for not meeting the physical standards that a beauty queen is supposed to meet.

Watching Siera modeling in her swimsuit was probably surprising to many, but certainly, for many women it was comforting and refreshing. Finally, one of us, a woman who does not have perfect measures, a woman who is comfortable in her own skin and did not fear to show the world that she did not need to be “perfect” to be beautiful. Siera represented the ones who cannot lose those extra pounds, the ones that have cellulite, the ones that because of beauty standards in advertisement have felt the pressure of fitting a mold, making us go in stormy diets and strenuous exercise. Siera reminded us that we can dare to show ourselves as we are, that no one can judge us, that we can shine for our inner strength, that our imperfections make us unique and perfect, and that true beauty is in accepting and loving ourselves.

Bierchell did not allow the criticism of her body to minimize her, on the contrary, she decided to face them defending her right to be herself, promoting respect, self-esteem and highlighting the qualities that make her beautiful inside and are reflected on the outside. Siera is determined to help empower other women so they will not be afraid to break stereotypes and above all, they will love and accept themselves, and will dare to fight for their dreams.

Red Latina spoke with the 24-year-old businesswoman and law student about her experience in Miss Universe, and her perception of beauty and the attributes that make a woman powerful.

R.L: How did your participation in Miss Universe influenced other women?

S.B: My main intention when I went to compete at Miss Universe was to remain true to myself. I did not want to change who I was to try and win the title. If I were to bring home the Crown to Canada, I wanted it to be authentic and genuine to who I am as a person. I believe my authenticity was what allowed me to connect to women around the world. As women, we are constantly told to fit in to this particular mould to be beautiful. We are told to lose weight, smooth our skin, shrink our waists and wear the most fashionable clothes to be truly beautiful. I wanted to show women around the world that you don’t need any of these things to be beautiful.

R.L: What inspired you to break the stereotypes of traditional beauty in a pageant?

S.B: I did not set out with the intention to break the stereotypes of traditional beauty. It just kind of happened. As mentioned above, I vowed to myself that I would remain true to myself while at Miss Universe. I wanted to show women that you can find success in all areas of life by being true to yourself and loving yourself for who you are rather than changing yourself to be something, you are not.

R.L: What does make a woman beautiful?

S.B: All women are beautiful. When a woman is confident, in who she is and comfortable in her own skin, her inner beauty radiates outwards. People are attracted to confidence. True beauty, validation and self-worth all stem from within. When a woman is confident with who she is and remains true to herself that is what makes her beautiful.

R.L: What does make a woman powerful?

S.B: A woman who is not afraid to be herself is powerful. A woman who is confident with who she is, is powerful. A woman who is courageous is powerful. All women are powerful, they just need the reassurance to understand that power.

R.L: What is the best way to empower other woman?

S.B: The best way to empower women is to lift each other up. Women need to support other women in order to move forward and progress with women’s rights and advocacies.

Siera is an example and a role model for the future generations of women. Her participation in the world’s most popular beauty pageant and having Ashley Graham as co –host, show us that the moment of change has come. It is possible to shine with our intelligence, the beauty of our soul and our heart. The true power of a woman is in her self-confidence, and in understanding that her beauty lies in self-acceptance and self-love.