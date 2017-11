Silver Advisory Issued For Missing 86-Year-Old

Bridgeton, Mo. – The Bridgeton Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for an 86-year-old man who has not been seen since early Thursday morning.

Esteban Sanchez Charro was last seen at the Walmart at 11900 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton around 9 a.m. Officials said Charro was waiting inside a car while his son shopped, and when his son returned to the car about 40 minutes later, Charro was missing.

Charro suffers from dementia and has wandered from family in the past. He was described as 5-foot-2 and 120-pounds; gray hair and brown eyes; wearing a dark brown hat, gray vest, black jacket, gray shirt, khaki pants, glasses and dark brown shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to Charro’s whereabouts should contact 911, the nearest law enforcement agency, or the Bridgeton Police Department at (314) 739-7557.