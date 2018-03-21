Six months after earthquake, Mexico City residents still living in tents

On the early afternoon of September 19, 2017, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit Mexico City, collapsing buildings, killing hundreds, and leaving thousands more displaced from their homes due to structural damage in their buildings. Today, six months from then, some residents are still living in tent camps because the reconstruction budget has yet to kick in.
Mexico City Reconstruction Commissioner Edgar Oswaldo Tungui Rodriguez said there are such 27 camps around the capital, but denied that any people were living in them. Instead, he said, they had just posted guards to watch over their property.
It became a custom for residents of damaged buildings to meet once a week near their former apartments to discuss the reconstruction efforts and to invite government employees so they could give them updates on when they would start building again, while they stayed with relatives or paid rent elsewhere. Nevertheless, some people were less fortunate and could not afford to move indoors somewhere else, so they just set up tents near their former residences and have been living there since. The city set up a financial help of 3,000 pesos (roughly $160 dollars) a month for the displaced so they could find a place to live temporarily, but the real estate market became pricier after the quake and residents of the damaged buildings fear that if they leave without their possessions, looters will come and steal them.
The city has also been slow to determine which buildings need to be demolished and which can be reconstructed, so many are still awaiting for an official determination to know what the next step is.
Seis meses después del terremoto, residentes de la Ciudad de México siguen viviendo en tiendas de campaña
En la tarde del 19 de septiembre de 2017, un terremoto de 7,5 grados de magnitud golpeó la Ciudad de México, colapsando edificios, matando a cientos y dejando a miles más desplazados de sus hogares debido a daños estructurales en sus edificios. Hoy, seis meses después, algunos residentes aún viven en campamentos porque el presupuesto de reconstrucción aún no se ha activado.
El comisionado de Reconstrucción de la Ciudad de México, Edgar Oswaldo Tungui Rodríguez, dijo que hay 27 campamentos en la capital, pero negó que haya gente viviendo en ellos. En cambio, dijo, los vecinos colocaron guardias para vigilar sus propiedades.
Se convirtió en una costumbre para los residentes de edificios dañados reunirse una vez a la semana cerca de sus antiguos apartamentos para discutir los esfuerzos de reconstrucción e invitar a empleados gubernamentales para que les informaran cuándo volverían a comenzar a construir, mientras se quedaban con parientes o pagaban renta en otra parte. Sin embargo, algunas personas menos afortunadas, no pudieron permitirse el lujo de vivir en otro lugar, por lo que terminaron instalando tiendas de campaña cerca de sus antiguas residencias, y han estado viviendo allí desde entonces. La ciudad estableció una ayuda financiera de 3.000 pesos (aproximadamente $160 dólares) al mes para los desplazados, para que pudieran encontrar un lugar donde vivir temporalmente. Sin embargo, el mercado inmobiliario se volvió más costoso después del terremoto y los residentes de los edificios dañados temen que si se van sin sus posesiones, vendrán saqueadores y las robarán.
La ciudad también ha tardado en determinar qué edificios necesitan ser demolidos y cuáles pueden ser reconstruidos, por lo que muchos todavía están esperando una determinación oficial para saber cuál es el siguiente paso.