Six months after earthquake, Mexico City residents still living in tents

On the early afternoon of September 19, 2017, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit Mexico City, collapsing buildings, killing hundreds, and leaving thousands more displaced from their homes due to structural damage in their buildings. Today, six months from then, some residents are still living in tent camps because the reconstruction budget has yet to kick in.

Mexico City Reconstruction Commissioner Edgar Oswaldo Tungui Rodriguez said there are such 27 camps around the capital, but denied that any people were living in them. Instead, he said, they had just posted guards to watch over their property.

It became a custom for residents of damaged buildings to meet once a week near their former apartments to discuss the reconstruction efforts and to invite government employees so they could give them updates on when they would start building again, while they stayed with relatives or paid rent elsewhere. Nevertheless, some people were less fortunate and could not afford to move indoors somewhere else, so they just set up tents near their former residences and have been living there since. The city set up a financial help of 3,000 pesos (roughly $160 dollars) a month for the displaced so they could find a place to live temporarily, but the real estate market became pricier after the quake and residents of the damaged buildings fear that if they leave without their possessions, looters will come and steal them.

The city has also been slow to determine which buildings need to be demolished and which can be reconstructed, so many are still awaiting for an official determination to know what the next step is.