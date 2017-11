Six STL-Area Cities Ranked By FBI Stats as 20 Safest In Missouri

When it comes to finding the safest cities in the St. Louis area, go west. Way west.

According to a list from home security firm SafeWise — based on FBI crime stats from 2015 — six of the safest 20 cities in Missouri are located in west St. Louis County or St. Charles County, and a seventh is in nearby Warren County.

The highest-ranked STL city for safety was Cottleville, No. 2 on the list. It trails only Greenwood, which is in the Kansas City area.

Cottleville also finished second last year, coming in behind Bonne Terre, a city in St. Francois County, that came in at No. 3 this year.

Other STL cities making the Top 20 are: Ballwin (4); Webster Groves (11); O’Fallon (14); Town and Country (17) and Ladue (18).

O’Fallon, in St. Charles County, holds the distinction of being the only municipality with a population of more than 50,000 to make the list.

Wright City in Warren County earned 16th place on the list.

Ellisville, Glendale and Shrewsbury dropped out of the Top 20 rankings they earned in 2016.

In July, Safewise released the list of the safest cities in Illinois and two in STL made the Top 20: Waterloo was ranked at No. 2 and Mascoutah was placed at No. 15.