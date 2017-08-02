Snapchat Video Shows Children Using Stun Gun on Kitten

Nassau County, Fla. August 1 — Officials are investigating a video that appears to show a child using a stun gun on a kitten, as another child looks on, reports CBS affiliate WJAX.
In the video, which was originally recorded using the social media app Snapchat, the kitten can be seen scampering away after one of the kids bends down and holds what appears to be a stun gun to its body.
The video was turned over to Nassau County Animal Services on Thursday morning. Officers believe the video was recorded in the town of Yulee, Florida.
“For one, they shouldn’t have had a Taser, and to tase a kitten or anyone for no reason, that’s cruel,” Nassau County Animal Services Director Timothy Maguire said in an interview with WJAX.
Maguire said citizens have helped authorities identify the kids in the video, and that the case has been turned over to the county sheriff’s office.
It is not clear if the children in the video have been charged or whether the kitten suffered injuries.
Video de Snapchat muestra a niños usando una pistola paralizante con un gatito
Nassau County, Fla. 1 de agosto – Las autoridades están investigando un video que parece mostrar a un niño usando una pistola paralizante con un gatito, mientras otro niño observa, así lo informa la afiliada de la CBS WJAX.
En el video, que fue grabado originalmente usando la aplicación de Snapchat, se puede ver que el gatito escapa después de que uno de los niños se inclina y sostiene lo que parece ser una pistola paralizante en su cuerpo.
El video fue entregado a Servicios Animales del Condado de Nassau y el jueves por la mañana. Los oficiales creen que el video fue grabado en la ciudad de Yulee, Florida.
“Por un lado, no deberían haber tenido una pistola paralizante ni herir a un gatito o a cualquier persona sin ninguna razón, eso es cruel”, dijo el Director de Servicios Animales del Condado de Nassau, Timothy Maguire, en una entrevista con WJAX.
Maguire dijo que los ciudadanos han ayudado a las autoridades a identificar a los niños en el video y que el caso ha sido entregado a la oficina del sheriff del condado.
No está claro si los niños en el video han sido acusados o si el gatito sufrió lesiones.