Soccer ownership group campaigns for MLS stadium in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 24. In less than two weeks voters must approve two tax hikes April 4th for a soccer stadium to be built, the ownership group pushing for an MLS stadium in St. Louis is pulling all the stops.

SC STL Chairman Paul Edgerley says that if the stadium vote passes then St. Louis will get a team. The ownership group also unveiled the Community Benefits Agreement this week.

The group is planning a series of events to rally support for the proposal for the next few days leading up to the April 4 Election Day.

A meeting at Venture Cafe located inside Cortex Innovation Community building marketed the proposal to area entrepreneurs of all ages Thursday night.

STL SC executive committee member, Dave Peacock and World Wide Teaxhilodg CFO, Tom Strunk talked about how having an MLS stadium would impact the community.

“We are talking to everybody and we’ve probably have been in front of 30 different groups in the last three weeks and have another fifteen to twenty next week,” explained Peacock.

Mayor Francis Slay is also helping to promote the MLS project.

The next event related to MLS and stadium proposal is being held in St. Louis on Monday with MLS commissioner Don Garber.