Some Statements on Termination of DACA

ACLU of Missouri Statement on Termination of DACA

9-5-17.- The Trump administration today announced the termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program. The DACA program has served as a critical lifeline for nearly 800,000 young immigrants, or “Dreamers,” who came to this country as children and know the United States as their only home.

The following is a statement from ACLU of Missouri Executive Director Jeffrey Mittman, reacting to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“Five years ago, the federal government made a deal with immigrant youth: As long as you pass a criminal background check you can live, study, and work here. Hundreds of thousands of young people came out of the shadows and accepted the government’s offer in good faith and worked hard to build their lives here.

“Today, the government and President Trump went back on their word, threw the lives and futures of 800,000 Dreamers and their families into disarray, and injected chaos and uncertainty into thousands of workplaces and communities across America.

“In Missouri alone, 3,524 of our neighbors used their DACA status to give back to our country in innumerable ways: they are our doctors, soldiers, and students. Our neighbors, family, and friends. They contribute to our economy and our communities.

“Now, the fate of 800,000 young adults, who call this country their home, lies in the hands of Congress. Missouri lawmakers must decide if they are on the side of Dreamers and our country’s foundation or on the side of the ugly forces that helped to end DACA. “While this is a hard day for the immigrant community and America as a whole, we will continue to fight. Years of courage, sacrifices, and organizing won the DACA program in 2012. Nothing will deter these Americans and our allies in Missouri and across the country from continuing to fight on behalf of their futures and holding those responsible accountable.”

We ask all Missourians to urge their Congressional representatives to co-sponsor and pass the 2017 Dream Act.

Environmental Defense Fund Statement on President Trump’s Decision to End the DACA Program

Statement of EDF President Fred Krupp- September 5, 2017

“We cannot make progress toward a healthier world in a climate of fear and resentment. The President’s decision today to end the DACA program by next spring, subject to Congressional action, will only serve to further divide our nation. The 800,000 people whose lives are now in turmoil did nothing wrong beyond being brought to this country as children, and have sought only to live out the American dream.

“Environmental Defense Fund has no expertise in immigration policy. But we know that progress toward cleaner air and water is put at risk when the public debate is consumed by fear. We depend on the talents of our diverse workforce, including many people from immigrant families, and we understand that progress on our issues depends on a civil society free from these destructive divisions. We will not ignore attacks on those who live around us. Their progress is ours.”

